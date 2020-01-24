Thank you to the City of Trail

My name is Kelly Somogyi, the organizer of the Giant City Wide Victoria Snowball Fight for the second year in a row.

I want to reach personally and say “thank-you” for covering the great fight and getting the word out about our lovely city and the friendly people who live and visit.

I want nothing but for people to get out and enjoy the snow and make friends and interact with others who otherwise they would not.

Growing up as apart of a small community in Saskatchewan I appreciate what a town such as Trail has to offer and the people involved within the community.

Yours Truly,

Kelly Somogyi