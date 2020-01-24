Thank you to the City of Trail

Letter to the Editor from Kelly Somogyi, Victoria

My name is Kelly Somogyi, the organizer of the Giant City Wide Victoria Snowball Fight for the second year in a row.

I want to reach personally and say “thank-you” for covering the great fight and getting the word out about our lovely city and the friendly people who live and visit.

I want nothing but for people to get out and enjoy the snow and make friends and interact with others who otherwise they would not.

Growing up as apart of a small community in Saskatchewan I appreciate what a town such as Trail has to offer and the people involved within the community.

Yours Truly,

Kelly Somogyi

