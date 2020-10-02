Open Letter to my Brother
Brother………………..
It’s been 20 years since you went missing in Alaska 09-26-2000.
Crazy how time flies.
They say time heals and it does, but not a day goes by when I don’t think about you and what happened up there.
Mom is doing good, Dad has passed and hopefully you guys are together, MaryAnn, Benjamin and Delsey are well and we have two teenage boys who mean everything to me.
To the people of the Kootenays and all who helped us with our search for Bryan, I am still very humbled and appreciative for everything.
‘Til we meet again.
Kevin Gay
Montrose
