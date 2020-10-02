Letters can be sent to editor@trailtimes.ca. (Black Press file)

‘Til we meet again

Letter to the Editor from Kevin Gay

Open Letter to my Brother

Brother………………..

It’s been 20 years since you went missing in Alaska 09-26-2000.

Crazy how time flies.

They say time heals and it does, but not a day goes by when I don’t think about you and what happened up there.

Mom is doing good, Dad has passed and hopefully you guys are together, MaryAnn, Benjamin and Delsey are well and we have two teenage boys who mean everything to me.

To the people of the Kootenays and all who helped us with our search for Bryan, I am still very humbled and appreciative for everything.

‘Til we meet again.

Kevin Gay

Montrose

kootenayLetter to the Editormissing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Bryan Gay of Montrose went missing in Skagway Alaska on Sept. 26, 2000. (Charley Project photo)

Previous story
The facts of life

Just Posted

Join virtual talk with Teck Trail

2020 community engagement with Trail Trail Operations will be held online

‘Til we meet again

Letter to the Editor from Kevin Gay

Road to Topping Chair at Red Mountain one step closer to reality

City council approved MOU for project last month

Never forgotten: Kootenay man still missing after 20 years

Bryan Gay disappeared in Skagway Alaska Sept. 26, 2000

Trail man recognized with Order of the Sash

Métis Nation BC held its election Sept. 21

B.C. starts October with 82 more positive COVID-19 tests

10,899 tests a record for a single day, Bonnie Henry says

COVID-19: Airbnb bans one-night reservations over Halloween weekend to stop parties

Those who previously booked such reservations will be reimbursed

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

U.S. President Donald Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

Senior aide Hope Hicks earlier came down with the virus

British Columbians who test negative for COVID-19 waiting up to 4 days for results

Dr. Bonnie Henry said public health officials are working to streamline the lab process

1 dead after water suddenly gushes from dam at Capilano River in North Vancouver

Police are continuing to investigate as they work to confirm there are no other victims

Two new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

Five cases remain linked to an outbreak at Calvary Chapel in Kelowna

Missing mushroom picker in northern B.C. found dead

Witset elder found deceased in Price Creek area more than two weeks after he vanished

Most Read