Trail council thanked for job well done

Letter to the Editor from Norm Gabana of Trail

The citizens of Trail certainly are fortunate to have a council that is flexible and can change to meet the needs of the city.

To reduce the budget, (they) changed priorities that will result in no tax increase for us homeowners.

It must have been very difficult for members to see their dreams for a better city put on the back burner.

Citizens, I am sure, are delighted with council’s efforts to eliminate any tax increase.

I, along with the vast majority of citizens, really appreciate council’s effort and ability to change.

In closing, I want to say a big thank to all members of council for a job well done.

Norm Gabana

Trail

City of TrailLetter to the EditorProperty taxes