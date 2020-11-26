Image: Ferraro Foods Instagram page

Image: Ferraro Foods Instagram page

Trail Ferraro Foods recognized for diligence during pandemic

Letter to the Editor from Joslyn Sharp of Trail

I would like to commend Ferraro Foods for their diligence in protecting their customers and staff throughout this pandemic.

They are the only local organization I have encountered that is still keeping a designated staff person at their front door to ensure that every person who enters the store has their hands treated with an antiviral spray.

Most other business places I have entered still have a self-serve hand sanitizer dispenser but no one but Ferraro’s has anyone on the door to make sure customers’ hands are treated.

Ferraros are also to be commended on the fact that they introduced the mandatory wearing of masks inside their store weeks before our Medical Health Officer had to enforce this sensible measure.

Kudos to Walmart for following suit.

Other businesses have been like most of the rest of us and as we let down their guards after the initial period of the Covid crisis in the spring passed.

I guess our response is just human nature but my hat is off to all those like the Ferraros who have maintained a higher level of diligence despite the majority dropping their guard.

Meanwhile the Covid situation is now worse than it was in the spring.

When are the larger local storefront establishments going to step up again to ensure their customers all get their hands treated before they enter their premises?

Joslyn Sharp

Trail

City of TrailLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Teachers union encourages culture of mask wearing in B.C. schools
Next story
Concern over permanent shelter in Trail

Just Posted

The Trail library has two radon test kits available for loan to patrons with a library card. With Covid restrictions tightening, calling first is advisable. Photo: Trail Times
Radon screening kits available for loan at Trail library

November is National Radon Action Month/Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Email your letters to editor@trailtimes.ca.
Concern over permanent shelter in Trail

Letter to the Editor from P. Crain, Trail

IG
Trail Ferraro Foods recognized for diligence during pandemic

Letter to the Editor from Joslyn Sharp of Trail

The Rossland Rotary is banding together, while staying six-feet apart, for another community fundraiser this holiday season with the ‘100 Rosslanders Who Care project’. Photo: Submitted
Rotary seeks 100 Rosslanders Who Care!

“One Hundred Rosslanders Who Care” each pledge $100 to fund a community project

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 70 new cases overnight

The total number of cases in the region is now at 1,426

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. Pfizer announced Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, more results in its ongoing coronavirus vaccine study that suggest the shots are 95% effective a month after the first dose. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)
VIDEO: B.C. planning for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the first weeks of 2021

The question of who will get the vaccine first relies on Canada’s ethical framework

This undated photo issued by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP)
Canada can make vaccines, just not the ones leading the COVID-19 race

Canada has spent more than $1 billion to pre-order seven different developing COVID-19 vaccines

British Columbia Premier John Horgan speaks during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Horgan is set to introduce his NDP government’s new cabinet Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s NDP cabinet built to tackle pandemic, economic recovery, says former premier

Seven former NDP cabinet ministers didn’t seek re-election, creating vacancies in several high-profile portfolios

The COVID-19 test centre at Peace Arch Hospital is located on the building’s south side. (Tracy Holmes photo)
B.C. woman calls for consistency in COVID-19 post-test messaging

‘Could we just get one thing straight?’ asks Surrey’s Deb Antifaev

(File photo)
Alberta woman charged after allegedly hitting boy with watermelon at Okanagan campsite

Police say a disagreement among friends at an Adams Lake campsite turned ugly

Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
B.C. woman loses appeal to have second child by using late husband’s sperm

Assisted Human Reproduction Act prohibits the removal of human reproductive material from a donor without consent

Krista Macinnis displays the homework assignment that her Grade 6 daughter received on Tuesday. (Submitted photo)
B.C. mom angry that students asked to list positive stories about residential schools

Daughter’s Grade 6 class asked to write down 5 positive stories or facts

B.C. projects targeting the restoration of sockeye salmon stocks in the Fraser and Columbia Watersheds will share in $10.9 million of federal funding to protect species at risk. (Kenny Regan photo)
13 projects protecting B.C. aquatic species at risk receive $11 million in federal funding

Salmon and marine mammals expected to benefit from ecosystem-based approach

Most Read