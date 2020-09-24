Trail is gearing up for GoByBike Week

Letter to the Editor from Glen Byle of Trail

Get fit, have fun, and go green by participating in GoByBike Trail, happening Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.

Whether you’re a single rider or riding with a team, simply log your trips to be eligible to win prizes.

All the details are at www.gobybikebc.ca/trail and everyone in the Greater Trail area, from Fruitvale to Rossland, is welcome to join.

We’re excited to host GoByBike in Trail this year.

Not only is the event a great opportunity for adults and kids to commute to work and school by bike, it’s also a perfect time to review and practice bike safety on the local trails and roads.

GoByBike is a province-wide annual event that encourages British Columbians to choose their bicycles for transportation rather than a motor vehicle: Converting sedentary time behind the steering wheel, into time pedaling their bicycle wheels; enjoying healthy, environmentally friendly, active transportation.

During the last spring event (2019), 56,074 riders cycled 2.97 million kilometers (rather than drove those kilometers via motor vehicle) and saved 644,005 kilograms of greenhouse gases from entering our atmosphere.

A total of 89.1 million calories were burned during this event!

It’s easy to register and log your trips online.

All participants will be eligible to win both provincial and local prizes, so we hope to see a lot of interest in the event.

Regular updates, safety messages, and informative videos can be viewed on our Facebook page @TrailGoByBike – so be sure to like and follow us online.

Glen Byle,

Trail

GoByBike event coordinator and West Kootenay Cycling Coalition member

For more info contact: glenbijl@gmail.com or call 250.512.9759

bike to work weekCity of TrailClimate change