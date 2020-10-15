Wreaths and poppy distribution are the largest fundraisers for the Trail Legion. Photo: Trail Times

Wreaths and poppy distribution are the largest fundraisers for the Trail Legion. Photo: Trail Times

Trail Legion preparing wreath and poppy campaign

Message from Trail Legion vice president Jim Harrold

The Royal Canadian Legion is once again preparing for the annual poppy and wreath campaign.

Wreaths are displayed and poppies are distributed in remembrance of all those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, and to honour those men and women who have served and are serving in the protection of our country today.

This has been a very difficult year for all due to COVID-19 and we at the Trail Legion understand the financial pressures that have been placed upon individuals and our local businesses.

We are asking for your support during this time of remembrance by displaying a wreath, and wearing a poppy from Oct. 30 to Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.

Due to COVID-19, we will not be canvassing and personally collecting wreath orders and donations as we have in the past.

To purchase a wreath or make a donation email the Trail Legion at legion11@shawbiz.ca or mail the Trail Legion at 2141 Columbia Ave.

Thank you for your continued support.

Yours truly,

Vice President Jim Harrold

Remembrance Week Chairman


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
City of TrailRemembrance Day

