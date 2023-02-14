Trail neighbourhood quite literally covered in dog waste

Canine waste carries diseases that can live in stool for up to a year. Photo: Unsplash

As the spring thaw begins, our neighbourhood is quite literally covered with old dog waste, now exposed, as well as new fresh piles.

They cover the sidewalks, boulevards, parks and sidewalks!

No area is exempt from this problem.

Although people have posted signs such as: “They poop, you scoop, and please pick up after your dog,” the problem remains and continues — at an alarming rate.

Whether it be human or canine, waste is waste.

Canine waste carries diseases, such as parvovirus which can live in the stool for up to a year as well as parasites.

It is dirty, disgusting, and quite frankly, just lazy, and irresponsible on the part of the dog owner.

It is time that we, the responsible dog owners, as well as those who do not even own a dog, band together, keep a sharp eye, and confront these offenders.

Take photos, and report them; as it is illegal and carries up to a $500 fine; and for very good reason.

Let dog waste left on our streets and in our parks where children play become a thing of the past as well as being a “socially unacceptable practice.”

Most sincerely,

Rosemary Browne

West Trail

Letter to the Editor