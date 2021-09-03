A Trail senior pens her gratitude to the people who help her on outings around town. Photo: Courtney Hedger/Unsplash

A Trail senior pens her gratitude to the people who help her on outings around town. Photo: Courtney Hedger/Unsplash

Trail senior grateful for helpful community

Letter to the Editor from Tillie Budd

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank the wonderful citizens of Trail for being so thoughtful and caring when I need to go somewhere in town.

It makes my day better because I always have crutches, and everywhere I go it seems someone is there to help me.

So I don’t mind going out for myself.

Even in the stores, the cashiers concern themselves and put themselves out to help by offering me a chair, seeing if there is anything I need, and so much more.

It’s so nice and it makes my heart feel better.

Thank you everyone who has helped me.

Sincerely,

Tillie Budd

Trail

City of TrailLetter to the Editor

Previous story
Letter: Lack of ICBC road test times is unfair to new drivers
Next story
IPCC authors are peer reviewed scientists, are you?

Just Posted

“The fight for B.C.’s forests is often pitted as a battle between resource workers and environmentalists,” Eddie Petryshen writes. “Meanwhile, the policy failures and corporate agendas responsible for the current state of B.C.’s forests rarely make the headlines.” Photo: Ron Otsu on Unsplash
B.C.’s policy failures force citizens to put their bodies on the line for old growth

A cartoon published on The Gazette’s editorial page circa April 1985 pokes fun at what had been a very contentious issue in city politics. Clipping courtesy of Barry Brandow, Sr.
Bighorn sheep die-off prompts look at Grand Forks’ history

A student drops a filled out ballot into an Elections Canada box in Whitehorse on April 12. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Election 2021: Voting rights did not always extend to all Canadians

Peer reviewed published articles on climate science would help argument, writes Scott Leyland. Photo: Elena Mozhvilo/Unsplash
IPCC authors are peer reviewed scientists, are you?