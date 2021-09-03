Trail senior grateful for helpful community

A Trail senior pens her gratitude to the people who help her on outings around town. Photo: Courtney Hedger/Unsplash

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank the wonderful citizens of Trail for being so thoughtful and caring when I need to go somewhere in town.

It makes my day better because I always have crutches, and everywhere I go it seems someone is there to help me.

So I don’t mind going out for myself.

Even in the stores, the cashiers concern themselves and put themselves out to help by offering me a chair, seeing if there is anything I need, and so much more.

It’s so nice and it makes my heart feel better.

Thank you everyone who has helped me.

Sincerely,

Tillie Budd

Trail

