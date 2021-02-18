The Society for Protection and Care of Seniors asks people to pause on Feb. 19 to reflect on services lost and problems seniors face with health care. Photo: K. Chirag on Unsplash

The Society for Protection and Care of Seniors asks people to pause on Feb. 19 to reflect on services lost and problems seniors face with health care. Photo: K. Chirag on Unsplash

Trail vigil postponed; take a moment to reflect services lost, seniors

Letter to the Editor from the Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors

Since 2007 the Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors (SPCS) has held an annual ‘Lost Services’ Vigil on hospital grounds, Feb. 19.

The purpose is to remember when the Albo family found no care bed available locally and Frances Albo was transferred to Grand Forks, only to die, alone, two days later, on Feb. 19, 2006.

However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the vigil will not take place this year.

The society asks persons concerned by the lost services and problems facing seniors with health care, to instead take a few moments that same day, to reflect in solidarity on the issues raised by the vigil.

Details can be found on the SPCS website at: https://spcstrail.weebly.com.

In 2002 there was a loss of residential care beds with the closure of Trail’s Kiro Manor and Rossland’s Mater Misericordiae. The intent by the Interior Health Authority (IHA) was to introduce enhanced services in supporting seniors to remain in their homes longer.

There was development of Silver City Gardens (supportive housing) and Rosewood Village (subsidized assisted living and complex care). However, support has not kept pace with the increased demands of our aging population.

Unfortunately, concerns remain regarding seniors’ care and how it is delivered not only in the Greater Trail community, but throughout Interior Health and province wide.

The focus of SPCS continues to be addressing the following ‘Lost Services’ concerns:

– Home Support services not meeting the full needs of clients; hours of service provided don’t necessarily meet the need to support clients in their homes.

– Early discharge of seniors from acute care with inadequate publicly-funded Home Support being provided to meet the individual’s safety and health needs.

– Home Support now funded by client on a sliding scale and there is an increased expectation by IHA for seniors to supplement the few Home Support hours with privately- funded services and increased reliance on family/friends to meet their care needs, often to the detriment of their own health and well-being.

– Some seniors are being moved out of their home community in Greater Trail to temporary placements in New Denver and Grand Forks causing hardship of travel for family and they may face the following choices:

-​accepting the first available bed

– going into a privately-paid residential bed which average $5,000 a month

-​returning home while receiving some Home Support and family is left to pick up the additional 24 hour care and/or hire support from a private- pay agency

– paying over $1,300 per day for each additional day spent occupying acute care bed

Frances married Alfred Albo in 1936.

There was a possibility that this couple would have celebrated their 70th anniversary in just a few months after Fannie’s death.

Would it have happened?

We don’t know, but the opportunity was denied by the health system that failed these two seniors. Friday Feb. 19 is a day to reflect on changes needed.

Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors

BC HealthLetter to the EditorSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Kootenay healthcare group pens open letter
Next story
Kootenay man calls for unity

Just Posted

Cassi Zimmerman at the hospital. Photos: Submitted
MY COVID STORY: From typical teen to suffering patient

The story of an 18-year-old Castlegar woman dealing with post-COVID problems

“The Canadian society is at a dangerous crossroad,” writes Dave Carter. Photo: Hermes Rivera on Unsplash
Kootenay man calls for unity

Letter to the Editor from Dave Carter of Castlegar

The Society for Protection and Care of Seniors asks people to pause on Feb. 19 to reflect on services lost and problems seniors face with health care. Photo: K. Chirag on Unsplash
Trail vigil postponed; take a moment to reflect services lost, seniors

Letter to the Editor from the Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors

The Trail Hospital Auxiliary has donated $5,000 to the ICU/HART Project. Allana Ferro, president Trail Hospital Auxiliary, presented this donation to the KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted
Trail Hospital Auxiliary donates $5,000 to aid the most critically ill

Money will go to buy new equipment for the KBRH ICU and HART

Scott Daniels shares a kind action by an unknown person wherein he/she left a clean blanket (packaged) under the Trail bridge a few days ago. Photos: Scott Daniel
Thinking about others in Trail on these coldest days of winter

Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser to help the homeless goes Saturday virtually in Trail

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Calf L125, spotted with mother L86, appears to be in good physical condition. The calf is the first born to L Pod since January 2019. (Photo by Dave Ellifrit/Center for Whale Research)
Researchers confirm new southern resident orca calf

L125 the first baby born to L Pod since January 2019

Kandace “Kandy” and Donnie Musgrove on their wedding day. (McKenzie Shea Photography)
With days left to live, Vancouver Island woman gets dream wedding

Community vendors pull together to deliver free, last minute wedding

Premier John Horgan posted an apology on Twitter Feb. 17, 2021, to a fellow ‘John Horgan’ who has been receiving complaints about SkyTrain project delays. (John Horgan/Twitter)
People have been complaining about SkyTrain project delays to the wrong John Horgan

Professor John Horgan teaches psychology 4,700 kilometres away in Georgia State University

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Abbotsford woman awakened by man trying to climb onto her balcony with stolen ladder

Woman awakened by noise on her second-storey apartment balcony

(B.C. government)
Horgan chastising feds for Discovery Islands fish farm decision ‘ironic’: First Nation chief

Wei Wai Kum says province ignored request for Broughton-like-process long before federal involvement

More than 50 people participated in the bar-fishing demonstration fishery on Sept. 9, 2020 on the gravel bars of the Fraser River near Chilliwack. DFO officers ticketed six people and seized four rods. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. anglers plead with Ottawa for more salmon openings

Recreationals sector fears another year of restrictions could wipe out the industry

COVID-19 vaccine is checked on delivery to a Tokyo hospital Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled to begin Wednesday after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. (Kimimasa Mayama/Pool Photo via AP)
Senior homes stay safe as B.C. finds 427 more cases of COVID-19

Two more senior home outbreaks declared over

Environmental protection organization Wildsight joins in call with nearly 200 similar groups to abandon single-use products. Photo from pixabay.com
Wildsight joins 188 environmental groups in call to end single use products

Groups issue joint paper calling for change ahead of UN Environment Assembly

Most Read