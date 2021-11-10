Unease with moving community kitchen to downtown Trail

Is it true that Kate’s Kitchen is moving from the Gulch to Cedar Avenue?

(Trail Times Oct. 7, “Thrift store moving to Trail mall.”)

Read here: Heads up bargain hunters — thrift store moving to Trail mall

I do hope this is an “Urban Myth.”

For I fear if so, folks will become more nervous about spending time and money in downtown Trail.

City council and the Salvation Army must reconsider the establishment of our community kitchen in the renovated Sally Ann Store.

The Salvation Army has always received my most generous local contribution for I am grateful for its many good works.

This move will not be considered one of them.

Virginia Clover

Warfield

City of TrailLetter to the EditorSalvation Army