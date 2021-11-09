Unease with moving community kitchen to downtown Trail

Is it true that Kate’s Kitchen is moving from the Gulch into the renovated Sally Ann?

(Trail Times Oct. 7, “Thrift store moving to Trail mall.”)

Read here: Heads up bargain hunters — thrift store moving to Trail mall

I sure do hope this is just an urban myth.

For, if true, I fear such relocation will cause more folks to be nervous about spending time and money in downtown Trail.

I have always supported the Salvation Army and its good works.

Now I hesitate to contribute funds to an organization who can afford to rent property in the mall, if, as is rumored, this is costing thousands of dollars a month.

Perhaps I need to be better informed.

I suggest the City of Trail and the powers that be at the Salvation Army reconsider locating our community kitchen on Cedar Avenue in order to best serve the interests of all citizens of Greater Trail.

Virginia Clover

Warfield

City of TrailLetter to the EditorSalvation Army