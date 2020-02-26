Volunteers needed to keep Golden City Days going

Letter to the Editor from the Rossland Golden City Days Committee

Golden City Days was originally organized in 1972, as part of the 75th anniversary of the incorporation of Rossland to celebrate the town’s start as a mining camp during the gold rush days.

The festival was held annually until 2007, when nobody came forward to run it that year.

This resulted in a great many disappointed people! If a few Rossland folks hadn’t stepped up in 2008 to pick up the reins and bring GCD back, it likely wouldn’t have been revived at all. Two of the original committee members are going into our 13th year.

We know how much Rossland residents and visitors enjoy the annual event, even if it isn’t as large a festival as it was those many years ago. We hear loads of compliments and are thanked often for continuing the traditional celebration of Rossland’s gold-mining past.

While there are a number of tasks to be covered, before, during, and after the event, we have managed to accomplish everything with as few as 4 people working on the committee.

But many hands make the work much easier. We’ve had a blast during the 13 years we’ve been organizing GCD, but our committee members, including Terry Brinson, Coordinator, are feeling kind of old and tuckered out!

Golden City Days 2020 will be our last as organizers.

It’s time for new leadership and fresh ideas to keep the weekend festival going. We can provide you with contact information to various groups, a list of supplies, and other pertinent records.

Don’t let this be the last for Golden City Days! It would be a shame to lose this special event in Rossland.

If you feel strongly that the Golden City Days tradition is important to Rossland and want to do your part in preserving the celebration of our gold-mining history, please contact us on the Rossland Golden City Days Facebook page.

Submitted by Rossland Golden City Days Committee


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunityLetter to the Editorvolunteers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Paper billing the preferred option for many in Greater Trail

Just Posted

Volunteers needed to keep Golden City Days going

Letter to the Editor from the Rossland Golden City Days Committee

This tax season, challenge your tax knowledge

Tax Quiz #4: RRSP contribution room

Paper billing the preferred option for many in Greater Trail

Letter to the Editor from Naomi Bain, Trail FAIR Society

Foul play involved in Slocan Valley man’s death, police say

RCMP have identified dead man as 47-year-old Aaron Graham

All the world’s a stage

Tickets on sale now at The Bailey in downtown Trail

Rail disruptions expected to continue after new protest sites emerge

Nationwide rail and road blockades have been popping up for weeks

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

COLUMN: Forestry no longer close to top of B.C.’s economy

Our reactions to a forestry downturn reflect the past, not the present

Caught on camera: Police release video of man who allegedly stole seaplane in Vancouver

Police say the man broke into the Harbour Air terminal and then got into one of the seaplanes in the harbour

51 health professionals send letter to Trudeau, Horgan panning northern B.C. pipeline

They point to studies about the health and climate change risks from pipeline

Air Canada scrubs all flights to China until April 10 due to coronavirus

It extends the suspension by nearly six weeks

Fake meat and a latte? Starbucks adds Beyond Meat in Canada

The Seattle roaster has talked about introducing plant-based patties in the U.S., but has yet to do so

Groundhogs got it wrong: spring isn’t coming soon, Weather Network says

The only part of B.C. to warm up early will be Victoria

Toffoli scores OT winner as Canucks beat Habs 4-3

Demko makes 37 saves for Vancouver

Most Read