Volunteers needed to keep Golden City Days going

Golden City Days was originally organized in 1972, as part of the 75th anniversary of the incorporation of Rossland to celebrate the town’s start as a mining camp during the gold rush days.

The festival was held annually until 2007, when nobody came forward to run it that year.

This resulted in a great many disappointed people! If a few Rossland folks hadn’t stepped up in 2008 to pick up the reins and bring GCD back, it likely wouldn’t have been revived at all. Two of the original committee members are going into our 13th year.

We know how much Rossland residents and visitors enjoy the annual event, even if it isn’t as large a festival as it was those many years ago. We hear loads of compliments and are thanked often for continuing the traditional celebration of Rossland’s gold-mining past.

While there are a number of tasks to be covered, before, during, and after the event, we have managed to accomplish everything with as few as 4 people working on the committee.

But many hands make the work much easier. We’ve had a blast during the 13 years we’ve been organizing GCD, but our committee members, including Terry Brinson, Coordinator, are feeling kind of old and tuckered out!

Golden City Days 2020 will be our last as organizers.

It’s time for new leadership and fresh ideas to keep the weekend festival going. We can provide you with contact information to various groups, a list of supplies, and other pertinent records.

Don’t let this be the last for Golden City Days! It would be a shame to lose this special event in Rossland.

If you feel strongly that the Golden City Days tradition is important to Rossland and want to do your part in preserving the celebration of our gold-mining history, please contact us on the Rossland Golden City Days Facebook page.

Submitted by Rossland Golden City Days Committee



