War Amps key tag mailing begins in Greater Trail

Abel Walker is benefitting from The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program thanks to public support of the Key Tag Service. Photo: War Amps

The War Amps begins its 2023 key tag mailing to Trail and surrounding area this week.

Eight-year-old Abel Walker was born missing the lower part of his left arm. In the letter accompanying the key tags, his parents Cortney and Ryan describe how The War Amps has supported their family.

Abel, a member of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, receives financial assistance for artificial limbs and devices and also attends regional seminars where Champs and their parents learn about the latest in artificial limbs, dealing with teasing and staring, and parenting an amputee child.

“We enrolled Abel in the CHAMP Program and attended our first seminar when he was only a few weeks old. The support and strength of the CHAMP community was undeniable and truly heartwarming. We knew after that first seminar that everything was going to be OK,” say Cortney and Ryan. “As he has grown up, being a part of CHAMP has helped him feel secure in himself and his abilities. His prosthetic arm and device that The War Amps funded allows him to do everyday tasks as well as play sports. For us, knowing that CHAMP will pay for the artificial limbs that he needs means fewer worries and that Abel can enjoy the same activities as other children.”

The Key Tag Service was launched in 1946 so that returning war amputee veterans could not only work for competitive wages, but also provide a service to Canadians that would generate funds for the Association’s many programs, including CHAMP.

The Key Tag Service continues to employ amputees and people with disabilities and has returned more than 1.5 million sets of lost keys to their owners.

Each key tag has a confidentially coded number.

If you lose your keys, the finder can call the toll-free number on the back of the tag or place them in any mailbox in Canada, and The War Amps will return them to you by courier, free of charge.

The War Amps receives no government grants and its programs are possible through public support of the Key Tag and Address Label Service.

For more information, or to order key tags, visit waramps.ca or call 1.800.250.3030.

City of TrailLetter to the EditorRosslandThe War Amps