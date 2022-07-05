‘We can do a better job of deer management’ in B.C.

Deer will hang around a chosen spot year after year especially in an urban area, writes Chuck Jean. Photo: Sienna Boucher

Late May and June when deer are having their young they will often get very aggressive due to their hormonal changes after birthing their young.

This can become very dangerous for those walking their dogs etc.

If there are deer in your walking area it is advised to carry a large can of bear spray that can shoot out as many feet as possible also a good electric cattle prod is very helpful.

Your bear spray will usually be enough to have a mad deer back off, if a good shot to the face is applied. it can also be effective on coyotes however an electric cattle prod placed straight into a charging deer’s chest or lower neck will make a deer put the brakes on and fall right back on her haunches’, she will give her head a shake and come to her senses and retreat quickly, cattle prods are the most effective and humane way to get a mad deer to move on.

This could save the life and injury of you and your dog both.

There is an effective way for municipalities etc. to manage the deer problem and it has been proven effective.

During the time between mid to late winter is the time to herd and move deer out with well trained herding dogs and especially a well trained handler.

As any good cowboy trained in the use of dogs on the cattle ranch can tell you.

Before deer have their young and go into a hormonal change they can be herded and moved out of town with a well trained team very easy.

Not so easy after they have had their young.

Deer will hang around a chosen spot year after year especially in an urban area where there is less chance of cougar, wolf, bear and coyotes attacking their young not to mention usually lots to eat.

The only way to break this cycle is to do the exact opposite to what brought them there in the first place peace and tranquility.

When we start rounding up deer and I must emphasize using two dogs is the safest this puts more pressure to the deer not to stick around and fight as they might do with one dog, just like cattle.

We must keep chasing the deer out of town until they give up and decide to go look for more suitable places to have their young.

Yes, make the urban area unfriendly and they will stay away for the birth of their babies.

By having them have their babies back in the bush or up the mountain we have eliminated the close encounters with dogs and humans. we are also creating more deer in the hills for the governments resources during hunting season but impossible when they are living in town.

We hear a lot of people demanding a cull well they will all be back again over the next two or three years.

Shooting deer in an urban area is not safe.

No guns are used herding them out with dogs and very safe.

This technique has been used in other areas successfully where done with professional dog and handler teams.

Contractors must be paid.

Municipalities can apply to provincial government for up to $100,000 for deer management.

Chuck Jean,

West Kelowna

