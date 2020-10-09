We’re not all in this together when you work in retail

Letter to the Editor from P. Adkins, Genelle

“We are all in this together” is what I keep hearing. We are not in this together when you work in retail. And here are just some of the reasons why.

I have been scolded, insulted, verbally abused, making me feel that I am dirty because:

– I touched your purchase;

– telling me this is a conspiracy;

– calling my manager and complaining;

– emailing my manager and complaining;

– getting reprimanded for the tone of my voice;

– getting mad because I am trying to help you but I am trying to keep my distance;

– getting upset waiting in line while I am working as fast as I can to keep the line moving;

– ignoring the store’s policy of customer limits, physical distance and masks;

– demanding to know what kind of sanitizing and cleaning we are doing;

– getting upset because we do not have your item in stock;

– sharing with me your dislike of other stores and their staff;

– suggesting we hire more staff like the other stores;

– no pandemic pay or CERB;

– constantly having your work schedule changed to meet the demand;

– Getting mad at each other and name calling.

Sadly, I can go on!

I know it’s hard and you’re scared, but it’s hard and we are scared too.

We have given it our best all through these difficult times.

But whomever said “we are all in this together” never worked in retail.

P. Adkins

Genelle, B.C.

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Support Kootenay #ShopLocal gift certificate program
Next story
B.C. hospice workers are vital especially in a pandemic

Just Posted

Report presents grim Nelson housing stats

Mayor Dooley calls out neighbouring communities for lack of action on low income housing

B.C. hospice workers part of essential care team – pandemic or not

Message from the BC Hospice Palliative Care Association

Trail RCMP called out twice to reports of a man with a handgun

One report came into the Greater Trail station Wednesday morning, the other later in the afternoon

Northern pikeminnow, a growing concern on Kootenay Lake

Kootenay Lake anglers wonder if growing population of northern pikeminnow deplete kokanee stocks

B.C. hospice workers are vital especially in a pandemic

Letter to the Editor from Gail Potter of Trail

No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan went into lockdown and closed its schools due to COVID

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C.’s public health officer urges businesses to ensure proper measures in place

Fourteen long-term care homes and three acute-care facilities are currently experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19

Indigenous, minority, young Canadians less likely to view police positively: Poll

Younger Canadians were also far more likely than older Canadians to report having had at least one direct interaction with police

Urban wildlife Part IV: The East Kootenay birds of summer

The work of local photographers printed in the pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser over the summer of 2020. Part III.

RCMP officer charged with assault in Nanaimo arrest

Charge stems from December 2018 incident in which woman was arrested for public intoxication

Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three cases are active and one person remains in hospital

Six RCMP officers injured in four days in B.C.’s southern interior

Officers were injured while arresting volatile individuals, say RCMP

Most Read