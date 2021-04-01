The Canadian Cancer Society’s April campaign kicks off today as Easter celebrations draw near. Photo: Trail Times

The Canadian Cancer Society’s April campaign kicks off today as Easter celebrations draw near. Photo: Trail Times

When daffodils bloom, hope grows for people affected by cancer in Trail

Help spread hope to people affected by cancer. Make a donation today at cancer.ca/daffodil.

For more than 70 years, the Canadian Cancer Society has celebrated the Daffodil Campaign in April.

The daffodil is resilient, it is the first flower to bloom in the spring and for those living with cancer, it is a symbol of strength, courage and hope.

As we begin to emerge from a difficult year, we invite Trail residents to rally around this symbol to provide hope to people affected by cancer in their community. Now more than ever, the daffodil’s sunny symbol serves as a meaningful reminder for us to come together and continue to look ahead to brighter days.

We’re calling on the people of Trail to join us and help make a meaningful difference for all Canadians affected by cancer. Whether you donate online, create a digital daffodil in honour of a loved one or organize a virtual fundraiser, you’re helping create a future where no Canadian fears cancer. To show your support, visit your local Pharmasaveto buy a daffodil pin or donate at the register.

Donating to the Daffodil Campaign – especially during a pandemic – is the most impactful way to improve the quality of life of people affected by all cancers and bring them hope. Because when daffodils bloom, hope grows.

Help spread hope to people affected by cancer. Make a donation today at cancer.ca/daffodil.

The Canadian Cancer Society Community Giving team

BC Cancer FoundationLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Dogs and Stix Don’t Mix’

Just Posted

The Canadian Cancer Society’s April campaign kicks off today as Easter celebrations draw near. Photo: Trail Times
When daffodils bloom, hope grows for people affected by cancer in Trail

Help spread hope to people affected by cancer. Make a donation today at cancer.ca/daffodil.

Reza Binab began his Great International Rezarace in Spokane, WA, on March 18, 1975. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: The Great International Rezarace

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Fruitvale station’s new high-efficiency furnaces will heat their hall and reduce their natural gas use and greenhouse gas production by about 15 per cent. Photo: Submitted
Furnace fix for Fruitvale fire hall

The RDKB is undertaking energy assessments at nine of its facilities

The ICLN is available 24/7, 365 days a year. Photo: Christopher Catbagan on Unsplash
Trail crisis line workers respond to record number of calls

Responders provided 450,000 minutes of support, helping 30,000 in 2020, a record since 2012

A community forest near Slocan is among the 44 projects in B.C. receiving funds for wildfire mitigation. File photo
Community forests in West Kootenay receive wildfire mitigation grants

Projects in Kaslo, Slocan, Creston, Nakusp and Harrop-Procter are among the recipients

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

Ralph Mackay Fraser has been ordered to pay $226,000 in compensation to a man he sucker-punched in 2008. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Drunken sucker punch costs B.C. teacher $226,000

‘Thoroughly disgraceful incident’ in 2008 left hotel security guard permanently injured

A&W took to social media April 1, among other Canadian companies, announcing the so-called creation of a pizza-scented candle that smells like mushroom, green pepper and pepperoni. (Instagram/A&W)
7 companies out to trick Canadian customers this April Fools’ (PHOTOS)

Onion-scented sanitizer, pizza-scented candles and cheese-scented essential oil announced April 1

ANKORS East Kootenay held a march in Cranbrook on Monday, August 31, 2020, for Overdose Awareness Day. They marched from the Cranbrook ANKORS location to City Hall, where there was a peaceful protest out front. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Grant funding awarded for overdose support in B.C. Interior

Funding to be used for overdose-related supports in rural, remote and Indigenous communities

Workers at an ice cream shop wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 at Steveston Village, in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
All B.C. workers can now get time off for their COVID vaccine without repercussions

Leave is currently unpaid but B.C. government says it’s exploring paid options

Tribunal member Steven Adamson wrote in a screening decision Wednesday, B.C.’s Human Rights Code “only protects people from discrimination” and does not apply to those who prefer not to wear a mask. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Can’t wear a mask? Be prepared to prove it, B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rules

The body says it has received ‘a large number’ of mask-wearing complaints alleging discrimination

A syringe is filled with the COVID-19 vaccine. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. seniors ages 72 and up can now call to book a COVID vaccine

Call centres will not ask for SIN or credit card information

FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at a pop-up vaccine clinic for EMS workers Center in Salt Lake City on January 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
All Indigenous adults in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

No proof of ancestry is required

Rich Goulet receives a volunteer award from then Prime Minister Stephen Harper. (Contributed)
Pitt Meadows coaching legend Rich Goulet dies

Basketball community mourns passing of longtime high school hoops coach

Most Read