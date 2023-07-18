The Riverbelle was full for the arrival of Pierre Poilievre in Trail, Thursday. Photo: Sheri Regnier

Why no advanced advertising of Poilievre’s visit to Trail?

Letter to the Editor

How is it that a federal leader could sneak into town with only his supporting committee knowing about it?

There were no ads, no posters, nothing on social media or in the newspaper – that I saw.

Correct me if I’m wrong.

I only heard about Pierre Poilievre’s visit the day before he arrived and was told it was “sold out.”

Obviously, only the party-faithful knew about this and only wanted a small turnout as the Riverbelle doesn’t hold that many people.

I’d think that if the Conservatives wanted to break the strangle-hold the NDP have on this area, they would have given voters a chance to meet the leader.

Or is that what they are afraid of?

Someone explain please.

I’m waiting.

Lana Rodlie,

Trail

Letter to the Editor

