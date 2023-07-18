Why no advanced advertising of Poilievre’s visit to Trail?

How is it that a federal leader could sneak into town with only his supporting committee knowing about it?
There were no ads, no posters, nothing on social media or in the newspaper – that I saw.
Correct me if I’m wrong.
I only heard about Pierre Poilievre’s visit the day before he arrived and was told it was “sold out.”
Obviously, only the party-faithful knew about this and only wanted a small turnout as the Riverbelle doesn’t hold that many people.
I’d think that if the Conservatives wanted to break the strangle-hold the NDP have on this area, they would have given voters a chance to meet the leader.
Or is that what they are afraid of?
Someone explain please.
I’m waiting.
Lana Rodlie,
Trail