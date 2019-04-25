Black Press file image

Wonderful Webster School celebration rekindles memories

Letter to the Editor from Beth Truant of Warfield

Further to the front page article in the Trail Times (“Webster celebrating 70 years of serving students and community” Trail Times, April 12), I would like to commend the school and the Webster PAC for arranging and hosting the Webster Lion Pride spring tea and market on Thursday, April 18th.

The planning and organization of this event was clearly visible, and those who attended were treated attentively by the students. Everyone seemed to really enjoy themselves!

Upon entering, guests were welcomed at a display table. The student servers who poured tea and coffee were very eager to engage in conversation and serve us. They just generally made every person feel special.

It was really fun to chat with the students! The cookies and pastries were delicious, and much conversation and reminiscing took place between friends and former teaching staff.

And did I mention that students’ beautiful artwork (multiple grades) graced display boards in the gym, also?

There was even a “Trail Daily Times” (as it was formerly called) newspaper article (50+ years old) passed around to some guests that depicted former students at Webster School back in history. In addition, we got a glance at a couple of Webster School handwritten report cards from many days gone by! Wow, how things have changed!

Many even enjoyed strolling down the school hallways, looking at former class photos. Seen pictured, were also the dedicated staff, along with the many students who benefited from attending Webster School.

For myself, a personal highlight of the tea was having four generations of my family able to attend. Namely: Valerie (Truant) Pitman, Julie (Truant) Aitken, Tasia (Aitken) Taylor (all former pupils of Webster School) and Tasia’s baby Emilia Rose Taylor.

A big round of applause goes to Principal Brian Stefani for spending time talking with visitors, and also to PAC representative Rachel Jansen for working tirelessly to improve liaison between parents and the school.

Beth Truant

Warfield

