Kelowna: staff prepare a dog for surgery. Photo: Submitted

Kelowna: staff prepare a dog for surgery. Photo: Submitted

Your ‘other’ B.C. family doctor still cannot get the COVID-19 vaccine

Letter to the Editor from Corey Van’t Haaff, executive director, Society of BC Veterinarians Chapter.

Open letter to Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry:

B.C. veterinarians have put themselves in harm’s way to protect public health and your animals (pets, farm animals, horses, exotics, wildlife, aquaculture, honeybees, and more) since the very beginning of COVID-19.

Yet B.C. veterinarians have been denied access to the COVID-19 vaccine alongside B.C.’s other healthcare professionals such as dentists, physiotherapists, and registered massage therapists, many of whom received their first vaccine in the last few weeks.

The Ministry of Health on March 9 determined that B.C. veterinarians are not part of any group receiving the vaccine early. The Ministry of Health wrote to B.C. veterinarians that “it is important to be patient and understanding while waiting for your turn for immunization.”

While BC veterinarians are encouraged to be more patient than other frontline healthcare providers currently being vaccinated, animals are dying and public safety is being put at risk.

Why are B.C. veterinarians not eligible for the vaccine?

We cannot think of a single valid reason.

Unlike many other healthcare providers, veterinarians have no ability to distance themselves from others while providing care for animal patients.

Animals need to be restrained, which is typically a multi-person task, involving staff or, for large animals or horses, the owners or farm employees.

Wearing masks is mandatory; keeping your distance is impossible.

Worse, animals do not always cooperate, meaning masks can be knocked off.

Surgery on a small animal requires close proximity of multiple staff members and the veterinarian, especially given the small size of some patients.

Even non-surgical procedures almost always require two people: one to hold the animal and the other to treat the animal.

Oftentimes, there are many people involved in one procedure.

Large animal, farm animal, and horse veterinarians have ZERO ability to isolate themselves from the owners or farm employees.

There is no curbside dropoff for cows, horses, sheep, chickens, or even goats.

All wild animals including sick kangaroos require multiple staff members to care for them.

We know that some animal species such as mink or related animals such as ferrets may also be at a greater risk for the disease.

Exotic animal veterinarians need many hands to do procedures such as tube feeding an injured owl.

The reality is that B.C. veterinarians play a vital role in public and animal health as well as biosecurity. Our veterinary teams are at risk of contracting COVID-19 solely for performing

their essential services. Should a staff member test positive for the virus, entire staffs must isolate and stay home, which creates a risk for everyone they contact in person.

This causes clinics to close, placing an undue strain on nearby clinics who must pick-up the urgent care required by many of their animal patients.

There are no back-up personnel waiting to be called in.

Urgent cases are then re-routed to emergency hospitals increasing those wait times.

Often, no emergency hospital is available, leaving animals to suffer and sometimes die.

House call veterinary visits are increasing.

Veterinarians wash and glove up and mask, but they’re entering people’s homes where very sick animals need immediate care.

Mobile practices can see ten clients each day, and then meet back in central locations to end their shift. If mobile veterinarians do not perform mobile work, animals in critical distress will have miserable, painful deaths.

B.C. veterinarians have never felt so undervalued by the B.C. healthcare system and some for the first time have contemplated quitting.

B.C. veterinarians could close their doors, stay home, and stay safe, but they won’t.

They will keep showing up to work, protecting the health and welfare of animals and continuing their significant contribution to public health.

B.C. veterinarians need the COVID-19 vaccine now.

We are pleading with Minister Dix and Dr. Henry to recognize the urgent, significant, and vitally important roles BC veterinarians play in protecting the health and welfare of pets, farm animals, horses, wildlife, aquaculture, honeybees, as well as biosecurity, and include B.C. veterinarians in the current healthcare categories receiving the vaccine today.

Corey Van’t Haaff, Executive Director

Society of BC Veterinarians Chapter

animal welfareLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Kelowna: staff prepare a dog for surgery. Photo: Submitted
Your ‘other’ B.C. family doctor still cannot get the COVID-19 vaccine

Letter to the Editor from Corey Van’t Haaff, executive director, Society of BC Veterinarians Chapter.

David Dudeck aptly titles his photo, “Tomfoolery.” Photo: David Dudeck
There’s some tomfoolery going on in Trail!

This photo is part of the Times ongoing What you see … images sent in by gracious readers

The RDKB is one of 27 regional districts getting another slice of COVID-19 restart funds. Photo: Jim Bailey
Kootenay Boundary regional district receives $489,000 COVID restart boost

Minister Josie Osborne said the bump is designed to build on last fall’s safe restart grants to local governments

Trail Smoke Eaters goalie Logan Terness and forward Chase Dafoe look forward to some meaningful competition when the BCHL resumes next week. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail Smoke Eaters wrap up quarantine, ready for spring season

“But we’ve made so many concessions this year, we weren’t going to let that stop us.”

Lower Kootenay Band, Yaqan Nukiy School, Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child and Family Services Society will have improved internet connectivity with support from the Trust. Supporting connectivity to the new Lower Kootenay Band health and administration building pictured initiated the project. Photo: Columbia Basin Trust
Columbia Basin nonprofits given boost to update technology

Columbia Basin Trust (Trust) announced the recipients of over $1 million in… Continue reading

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Some of the views that will be visible from two newly proposed suspension bridges, such as the one above at Hospital Creek. (File photo)
Golden to soon be home to tallest suspension bridge in Canada

Sitting at 130 m and 80 m, they’ll be amongst the tallest in the country

Nicole Picard receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Nabil Chikh as pharmacies begin giving Covid-19 vaccinations Monday, March 22, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada surpasses 10 per cent COVID vaccination mark, but are we going fast enough?

Sixty per cent of Canadians over the age of 80 have received at least one dose

For every male sockeye salmon that doesn’t make it back to its spawning grounds, at least two, sometimes three females die, says findings from a recent UBC study. (Courtesy Photo/MC Martin)
Study uncovers B.C. female salmon dying 2x the rate of males

Dr. Scott Hinch predicts the disparity will become more prominent in coming years, calls upon the DFO to help ease their migration journey

GFI tournament coordinator and head umpire Steve Boutang fields questions from the press ahead of the last tournament in June 2019. Photo: Kathleen Saylors
Pandemic sinks this year’s Grand Forks International baseball tournament

Co-ordinator Steve Boutang cited provincial health guidelines and logistical constraints

Claremont’s Troy Patterson started an online petition last month calling for construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline to stop. The petition now has over 23,000 signatures. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. teen’s petition to stop Coastal GasLink pipeline garners over 23,000 signatures

Greater Victoria student worried about potential impact on Great Bear Rainforest, marine life

Photo of Ma Cecilia Loreto, 47, who was killed on March 17, 2021. Two people have been charged in her death, police announced March 24, 2020. (IHIT handout)
Man and teen charged after body of woman, 47, found burned in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

John Horace Oughton, known as the “paper bag rapist,” (pictured in a 1987 photo) was denied parole at an online hearing this week.
Notorious B.C. ‘Paper Bag Rapist’ denied parole yet again

The sexual assaults on the women and children took place in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in the 1980s

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

Most Read