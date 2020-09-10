All Elements – Design.Manage.Build

Why would a developer donate two houses for free? Watch and find out.
Kim Larson of All Elements invited us on her boat in Penticton, B.C.
The lodge’s owner says impacts of COVID-19 made opening too difficult
Hockey teams will be able to play in arena when it opens
Precipitation for the month was half of normal
B.C. students provided feedback and ideas used to develop and tailor Here2Talk
Connor Jones reminisces about growing up in the West Kootenay Village of Montrose
Active cases of the novel coronavirus top 1,400
The owner of the truck was visiting his son, who just had a baby
Interior Health reported zero new cases on Thursday, leaving the region at 462 cases since the start of the pandemic
Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve
Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort
Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13
Case was between Cambie Surgery Centre and the province
The commissioner of Canada elections says before the 2019 federal election, Morneau pumped up two prospective Liberal candidates
Canada Post considering commemorating centennial of border icon
Greater Trail high school transitions from a semester-based curriculum to a quarterly schedule
Warfield Council focuses on across-the-board update of re-zoning bylaws
Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana, 32, is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching
40-year-old arrested Monday night
“It was wrong and it needs to be addressed,” says neighbour after mixed-race family evicted
Lowry nets 33 points as Toronto trips Boston 125-122
Up to 147 firefighters, 10 helicopters now being used to fight the fire