Boom + Batten boxes up takeout option as edible art

Freshly harvested local ingredients in an artful presentation

  • Aug. 23, 2019 6:00 a.m.
  • Life

– Story by Sean McIntyre Photography by Lia Crowe

Just in time for Victoria’s summer party and picnic season, Boom + Batten has introduced a takeout eating option that combines convenience and flavour, all boxed up as edible art.

Each of Boom + Batten’s four Boom Box options is professionally assembled with an emphasis on freshly harvested, local ingredients and artful presentation.

The boxes debuted earlier this summer, but according to Andrew Fawcett, manager of Boom + Batten’s catering program, they’ve already created a buzz, especially since diners at Victoria’s Dîner en Blanc got a preview back in June.

Andrew has designed four distinct Boom Box selections catering to group sizes of between two and 12 people and for budgets that range between $20 and $150.

The Charcuterie Box features Canadian artisan cheeses, local and international cured meats, chef-inspired pâté and terrine, nuts, grapes, house mustard, gourmet crackers, pepper jelly spread as well as freshly baked bread.

The Cheese and Gourmet Crackers Charcuterie Box is an ideal choice for those who want to skip the meat without missing out on the full range of charcuterie flavours.

Seasonal Vegetable + Gourmet Dips and Seasonal Fresh Cut Fruit boxes add fresh produce and house-made dressings to takeaway dining, adding a centrepiece-worthy splash of seasonal colour to the picnic blanket or backyard table.

“Creating the box presentation with all the different varieties of ingredients definitely takes time — you need to have a eye for detail and a creative mind,” Andrew says.

“The way we present fruits, vegetables, meats and cheeses are all in different unique shapes and sizes on purpose so each ingredient is able to stand out and not be hidden in the mosaic.”

He adds: “I think all the ingredients are fun to work with, and it’s always exciting to get the chance to try new cured meats and unusual cheese varieties, local heirloom tomato varieties, fresh berries and beautiful hand-picked edible flowers. My goal is to ensure all ingredients we use have a place and time to be used, and that they can all speak for themselves and not get lost in the presentation.”

Based on the great response, Andrew says, the restaurant plans to expand its range of Boom Boxes to include options featuring West Coast seafood and some of the restaurant’s impeccable pastries.

Boom Boxes can be ordered up to 48 hours in advance at boomandbatten.com, by calling 250-940-5850 or dropping by the Boom + Batten Restaurant and Cafe on the waterfront at 2 Paul Kane Place.

Previous story
The language of scent

Just Posted

Elk River reclaims property as its own

Laws make it harder to protect private land than ever before says farmer, local government

Fruitvale looks at re-branding village image

Council is applying for rural dividend grant to begin the work

Greater Trail hospice seeks volunteers

Training starts next month in Kiro Wellness Centre

Recognition at Trail Riverfront Centre

Hundreds of kids were part of “Imagine the Possibilities,” the Summer Reading Club

Music in the Park closes season Thursday, 7 p.m.

Grapevine: Events in Trail area for the week of Aug. 22 to Aug. 28

New police force in Surrey must avoid VPD, RCMP errors made in Pickton case: Oppal

Boots are scheduled to be on the ground by spring 2021

Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland

Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in ‘more natural light’

Forests minister visits B.C. town rocked by multiple mill shutdowns

A third of Mackenzie turns out for rally, not much to cheer about

Family, NDP celebrate Jack Layton on eighth anniversary of his death

Former leader died of cancer in 2011

NDP bring Green New Deal to the Kootenays

MPs Wayne Stetski and Peter Julian held climate change talks in Nelson, Cranbrook and Revelstoke

B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’

Federal government says officials are seeing the same thing off Alaska and Washington state

B.C. music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls

Police believe other victims could be out there after the arrest of Lamar Victor Alviar

B.C. family stranded in Croatia desperate to come home

Funds being raised to bring back mom and two children

B.C. man on trial for daughters’ murders says an intruder broke in

Andrew Berry takes stand in his defense for December 2017 deaths of young daughters

Most Read