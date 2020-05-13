Boulevard Interview with Blaise MacDonald

Our Publisher Mario Gedicke took some time to interview Blaise MacDonald about Covid 19 and the changes he had to implement to keep his clients happy.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Blaise MacDonald makes adjustments during COVID-19 to assist his clients
Our Publisher Mario Gedicke took some time to interview Blaise MacDonald about Covid 19 and the changes he had to implement to keep his clients happy.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
“Our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19”
City of Trail gives go ahead for work on Butler Park tennis and pickleball courts
Members are now able to request material and pick it up during certain times outside the library
Here is your Kootenay morning start for Wednesday, May 13
Greater Trail residents invited to join Alzheimer’s B.C webinars
Warning comes ahead of May long weekend
Interior Health formally closed down fitness gyms and yoga studios on April 2
Interior Health stated staff capitalized on flood to create negative pressure unit
Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!
Messaging over non-medical mask wearing has shifted over the course of pandemic
The derailment, which occured in Feb. 2019, killed three crew members
Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs
Without sick leave, Leader Jagmeet Singh says people could bring the virus to work
COVID-19 restrictions have left many public places closed, leaving people without access to internet
Here is your Kootenay morning start for Wednesday, May 13
City of Trail gives go ahead for work on Butler Park tennis and pickleball courts
Greater Trail residents invited to join Alzheimer’s B.C webinars
“Our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19”
Search and rescue groups, made up of volunteers, risk contracting COVID-19 when they rescue strangers
Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs