Fashion Fridays: 5 style secrets you need to know

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday with Kim XO Appelt, one of Canada’s top stylists, is letting you in on her top five style secrets.

Appelt realizes that her style ideas may be intuitive to her but not to others, which is why she has decided to share her secrets.

One secret is that of balance, Appelt explains how to wear items that compliment each other and your body type.

“It’s all about creating balance and symmetry, you have to kind of think of your body in terms of geometry shapes,” says Appelt. “If everything is tight you’re just going to have no shape.”

Watch the video below to find out the rest of Appelt’s style tips.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11 to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into runway chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: The holiday gift guide

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.