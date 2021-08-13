Life and style with Scarlett Barber

I love that every day is different—it literally is,” says Scarlett as she describes what fires her up the most about her work in real estate. “I love the people, the challenge, the fast-paced environment and helping people succeed in their real estate dreams. All of that makes me happy.”

Asked what daily practice has led to her success, she answers, “Not leaving anything to the last minute. When I am given a task I finish it as quickly as possible, providing the highest quality the first time. Any other way, you’re working twice as hard and delaying the success for your clients.

“Life doesn’t stop moving,” Scarlett reflects when asked what life lessons she has learned. “It will always keep moving so I have kept moving with it. Right out of university, I kept moving towards opportunities for growth—whether it was for work, for further education, or to gain the experience that I have today. Not waiting around has helped me to provide the best for my clients.”

Although Scarlett’s style is a mix and changes for the occasion, she leans towards classic pieces combined with current trends. “I like timeless pieces to start with and then I like to mix in fashion that works with my body type, even if the trends are heading in another direction. I always like to add a twist to spice up any outfit just to pull it all together.”

Style Inspirations & Life

Favourite piece of art: Ansel Adams photography.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Hermès.

Era of time that inspires your style: Mix of ’70s, ’80s and early 2000s.

Film or TV show that inspires your style or that you just love the style of: Selling Sunset.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Kyoto Fizz.

Favourite flower: Roses, for appearance and scent.

Favourite city to visit: New York City.

Favourite place in the whole world: California.

One thing that consistently lifts your spirits during these hard times: Travelling.

Fashion & Beauty

Uniform: Jeans, blouse, heels and a purse.

Favourite pair of shoes: Stuart Weitzman Highland Boots.

Favourite day-bag: “Birkin 30” bag by Hermès.

Favourite jewellery piece or designer: Tiffany studs.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Cartier Ballon Bleu Time Piece.

Moisturizer: Vivier Daily Age-Defying Moisturizer.

Scent: Tom Ford Cafe Rose mixed with Acqua di Parma Rose Nobile.

Must-have hair product: Unite 7Seconds Detangler.

Beauty secret: Eight-plus hours of sleep, water and sunscreen.

Reading Material

What do you read online for style: Instagram.

Fave print magazine: Vogue.

Fave style blog: @upcloseandstylish.

Book currently reading: Motley Crue: The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band by Tommy Lee.

Favourite book of all time: The Witches by Roald Dahl.

You can find Scarlett at her site here.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



