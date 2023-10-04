Bomb threat forces evacuation of Nelson shelter

Two sites operated by Nelson CARES were closed Monday

Stepping Stones shelter in Nelson was forced to evacuate Monday by a bomb threat. Photo: Tyler Harper

Nelson’s shelter was forced to evacuate its staff and residents after management received a bomb threat Monday morning.

Police said in a statement Tuesday that the threat was made by a male suspect who is known to staff at Stepping Stones shelter.

Jacqueline Nobiss, executive director of Nelson CARES which manages the shelter, said the threat was made against Stepping Stones and the Coordinated Access Hub, both located on Vernon Street. Both sites were evacuated.

“The threat was found to be real but was managed and fully eliminated,” said Nobiss.

Police said the suspect has been spoken to but no arrest was made. Both sites have since resumed operations.

