City of Trail electricians Josh Conchi and Jay Nixon began inspecting the decorative lights on the Victoria St. Bridge on Wednesday morning. The work, which will continue Thursday, has limited the bridge to two-way traffic on one side of the bridge at a time. Jim Bailey photo
City of Trail crews inspecting bridge lights
Work expected to be completed Thursday
