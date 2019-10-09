Crash snarls Castlegar morning commute

One man taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

The roll-over this morning snarled commuter traffic for a little over a half hour, says Castlegar’s fire chief. Photo has been digitally altered to hide the licence plate number. Photo courtesy Castlegar Fire Department.

Commuters faced a bit of delay coming into Castlegar this morning after a single-vehicle incident near Genelle.

Castlegar Fire Chief Sam Lattanzio says crews responded to an accident call at about 7 a.m.

He says initial reports indicated it was a rollover, and the vehicle occupant may have needed the Jaws of Life to escape the vehicle.

“We arrived on scene however, the ambulance was there, the guy self-extricated and was taken to hospital in Trail,” said Lattanzio. “But you look at a photo of the vehicle, and the man was lucky to have survived that crash.”

There’s no word on what injuries the man sustained or his current condition.

Lattanzio says the accident snarled commuter traffic, with the highway reduced to one-lane alternating for just over a half-hour.

He says the cause of the accident is still under investigation.