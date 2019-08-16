Updated: Early-morning fire near Trail destroys travel trailer and van

An arson-trained RCMP investigator will examine the scene

An arson-trained RCMP investigator has been called in to examine the scene after a travel trailer and van were destroyed in an early-morning fire just outside of Trail on Thursday.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded to an emergency call after midnight to a location about one kilometre south of Trail along Casino Road.

In a press release, Capt. Greg Ferraby said four members of Station 374 arrived on scene at 12:45 a.m. and discovered a “fully involved travel trailer and van fire along side of Casino Road.”

Ferraby said no occupants were present at the site where the van and trailer were parked in a forested area just off the road.

RELATED: Fire consumes trailer camp near Trail

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich of the Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment, issued a press release stating that the fire was “suspicious,” and the investigator called in.

“The owner of the trailer was not at home at the time of the fire and was notified about the incident,” he added.

“The trailer and van had been parked in a dirt pullout approximately 2 kilometres from town for several months prior to this date.”

The fire crew extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby trees.

The incident was deemed under control by 1:06 a.m.

The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP is asking anyone with information or who witnessed anyone in the area of the trailer and van at the start of the fire to contact the Trail Detachment at 250-364-2566 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if you wish to remain anonymous.

 

Updated: Early-morning fire near Trail destroys travel trailer and van

