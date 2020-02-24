Fire destroys Fauquier restaurant

Early-morning blaze destroys Mushroom Addition

A popular roadside eatery on the shores of the Arrow Lakes south of Nakusp was destroyed over the weekend.

The Mushroom Addition restaurant in Fauquier was heavily damaged in a fire early Saturday.

“We got a call at 2 a.m., saying there was a fire at the Mushroom Addition,” says Fauquier fire chief Mat Feiffer. “We were on the scene within five minutes. We noticed the fire was in the back of the building, so we started throwing water on it within minutes.

“But it took off due to so much dry storage in the back.”

Feiffer says about nine volunteers showed up to fight the blaze. When it became too big for the local department to handle by itself, Feiffer says they called in the Burton department for support.

“We try to working pretty close with the surrounding areas, because you never know,” he says.

The remains of the burned-out shell of a building was all that greeted residents of Fauquier on Saturday morning.

“We saved 25 per cent of the building, but it’s not usable,” says Feiffer.

There’s no word on what caused the fire. Feiffer says the blaze is under investigation.

No one was living in the building and no one was injured in the fire.

The Mushroom Addition was a popular drop-in spot for travellers going down Highway 6 between the Arrow Lakes and Vernon.

It reopened last year after a closure of eight years, operated by Bill and Judy McCrea and their son David.

