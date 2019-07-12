Gospel Music Festival comes to Castlegar

The Pass Creek Gospel Music Festival has been going on for several years. (File photo)

The Seventh Annual Pass Creek Gospel Music Festival is just around the corner and promises two evenings of wonderful entertainment. The event begins at 6:15 p.m. on both Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20 at the Pass Creek Exhibition Grounds.

This year local musician Gilles Parenteau is the headline artist. Gilles is well known nationally and internationally as a world-class musician and organist. He has worked extensively with CBC, created arrangements for Hollywood, has performed in many parts of the world, and his arrangement of O Canada was used at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

Parenteau has combined his classical pipe organ and contemporary/jazz musical backgrounds to develop his life long dream — a Virtual Symphony — which he considers to be his masterpiece. This Virtual Symphony is a rig that is made of five moving keyboards and a full organ-style pedal board, which he plays all at the same time. With this set-up, Parenteau sounds like an an entire orchestra, band and choir — all at once and all on his own.

There will be a wide variety of styles of gospel music to enjoy, from traditional to rock and even a little metal. Friday night’s performers include the Junction Church and Kinnaird Church of God while Saturday night’s performers include Trail First Presbyterian and musicians from Balfour Covenant and Calgary.

If you enjoy good music, this is an event you don’t want to miss. There is no admission charge, but a collection will be taken. Concert attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, sweaters or light jackets as the evening gets cool.

In the unlikely event of rain, the festival will be moved to New Life Church in Castlegar.

For more information contact John at 250-365-7456 or john491@shaw.ca.