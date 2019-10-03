The Rossland Avenue house has since been demolished. Trail Times file photo

Man pleads guilty in connection to 2018 Trail house explosion

‘Van Dusen had been producing Cannabis Oil in the basement’

A Trail man has entered a guilty plea in connection to a house explosion that rocked the Gulch in May 2018.

Justin Van Dusen of Trail entered a guilty plea on Sept. 23 in Rossland Provincial Court.

In a press release from the RCMP’s Trail and Greater District Detachment, the outcome of the plea was as follows:

· Produce a Scheduled Substance (Cannabis Oil) contrary to Section 7(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act – Guilty

· Arson by Negligence contrary to Section 436(1) of the Criminal Code – Guilty

The media release recounted the incident, which occurred on May 25, 2018, when RCMP responded to a residential explosion and fire located at 459 Rossland Avenue in Trail.

“The 44-year-old male occupant Justin Owen Van Dusen was discovered at the scene with serious burns from the explosion which had originated from the basement of the residence. The residence was destroyed due to the explosion and fire.

“The RCMP conducted an investigation into the incident. The police discovered that Van Dusen had been producing Cannabis Oil in the basement of his residence,” said the release.

Van Dusen received a 90-day intermittent jail sentence, an intermittent probation order until the expiration of his sentence, and was ordered to pay restitution of $74,243.24.

A 10-year Mandatory Prohibition Order for firearms and weapons was also imposed.

