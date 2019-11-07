The Business Person of the Year was awarded to Danny Ferraro. From the left; Erika Krest Executive Director of Trail and District Chamber of Commerce, accepting the award were Carolyn Whitley and Theresa Penny from Ferraro Foods, Stacey Trowel and William Jr Trowel from event sponsor Selkirk Security.

Trail and District Chamber hands out 2019 business awards

Chamber’s event held at the Colombo Lodge on Oct. 19

The fifth annual Trail and District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards Gala was held on Oct. 19 at The Colombo Lodge.

The Business Excellence Awards are about community, support, and celebration and the Trail & District Chamber of Commerce couldn’t be prouder of this year’s event, generously sponsored for the third straight year by Selkirk Security Services.

The Chamber partnered with Black Press Media this year to take the nomination and voting process online and were overwhelmed by the great participation. Close to 200 businesses were nominated this year and the Chamber received 7,000 votes which exclusively determined the 2019 winners.

The 11 winners of these coveted, custom designed awards by Moustache Metalworks, were revealed to an audience of business peers, municipal leaders, and out of town guests.

Ferraro Foods and the Royal Theatre received two awards each and the remaining recipients included new names to the podium including:

• Business of the Year – West Kooteny EcoSociety

• Business Person of the Year – Danny Ferraro

• Employer of the Year – Royal Theatre

• Community Impact – Ferraro Foods

• Excellence Under 40 – Charlotte Truant, Lota Love Photography

• Emerging Entrepreneur – Danielle Abenante, Sprinkles

• Tourism – Trail Beer Refinery

• Customer Service – Royal Theatre

• Professional Service – Movin Mountains Therapy Services

• Go Green – Happy Hills Farm

• Retail – Country Roads

Murray McConnachie, a representative for Columbia Basin Trust, presented the Customer Service award to the Royal Theatre.

“The Royal Theatre has been part of our community for all of my life – 50 years of quality entertainment for generations,” said McConnachie.

“The outstanding availability of world class arts presentations is amazing, as is the lineup of new release movies. We are lucky to have such an amazing organization in our community.”

A silent auction featuring local business services and products helped raise money to support Chamber initiatives to enhance business services, and attendees also contributed to a 50/50, in support, the Salvation Army in Trail (a non profit member of the Chamber).

The Chamber is grateful to all the business owners and community stakeholders who came together for an evening of celebration, great food, entertainment and laughter! Look forward to seeing everyone at the 2020 Gala in Fruitvale.

 

The Community Impact Award went to Ferraro Foods. From the left; Doug Jones, president of TDCOC, Erika Krest ED of TDCOC, Mike Konkin from Trail Beer Refinery, Carolyn Whitley and Theresa Penny from Ferraro Foods

Emerging Entrepreneur Award was presented to Danielle Abenante of Sprinkles. From the left; Erika Krest ED of TDCOC, Frank Marino from Community Futures, Danielle Abenante from Sprinkles+Rose Homebakes, Doug Jones President of TDCOC.

The Go Green Award went to Happy Hills Farm. From the left; Erika Krest ED of TDCOC, Miche Warwick, Dan Hayden and baby, Doug Jones President of TDCOC

The Professional Service Award was presented to Movin Mountains Therapy Services. From the left (top row) Christa Munn, Kaitlyn Hartmann, Ona Stanton (Social Media), Sarah Adamson, Tamsin Snodgrass, bottom row: Alyssa Bryden (Accountant), Meghan Premier, Marie-Elise Marcoux, Don Catalano from Grant Thornton

