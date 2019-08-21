Trail police warn against vigilantism

This bike was stolen last week in Rossland, but police say it has been modified since the photo was taken. It now has red grips, yellow pedals, and a black rack on the back. If you have information, please contact the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP at 250-364-2566 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if you wish to remain anonymous. Photo submitted

The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP are reminding citizens that any act of vigilantism is a crime.

The rare announcement, in a press release issued by Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, came as a result of a few people on social media calling for a vigilante response to criminal acts around town.

“The RCMP would like to remind those few that vigilantism does not help reduce crime nor address the deep and complex causes of crime,” said the release. “Acts of vigilantism are in fact a criminal act itself. Any acts of vigilantism would require a lengthy police investigation and detract from the overall goal of reducing crime and victimization.”

Wicentowich stated in the release that theft and theft related offence is the most common crime that occurs within this community.

“This is true of most communities and typically reports of theft far exceed the number of crimes committed in any other category.

“The weekly report on thefts through the media is to provide the citizens of the Trail and Greater District community with the knowledge and tools they need to help combat theft and protect themselves from victimization in an effort to reduce the overall amount of crime.”

Wicentowich added the public is responding to the campaign against theft by taking more preventative measures and calling in suspicious activities.

“This will result in a greater ability for the RCMP to apprehended those criminals responsible,” he said in the release.

“The RCMP, Citizens-on-Patrol, the City of Trail and Rossland, the Villages of Warfield, Montrose, and Fruitvale, Kootenay Boundary Regional District, all of the RCMP stakeholders and partners, local businesses, and the public can achieve this goal together and have one of the safest communities in Canada.”

In addition to the public statement, Wicentowich also released information on police activities last week.

• On Aug. 13, at 5 a.m. an electronic bike battery charger, a dry bag with a wetsuit, water shoes, a hunting knife, a first aid kit, goggles and snorkel was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1400 block of Fifth Ave, in Trail.

• On Aug. 16, at 1:30 p.m. a Stihl 18” chainsaw was stolen from the job site at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital located at 1200 Hospital Bench Road, in Trail, BC. The RCMP have identified a suspect and are following up with an investigation.

• On Aug. 16, the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP received a report of the theft of a KHS model 650-800 mountain bike from a property located in the 2000 block of St. Paul Street, in Rossland. The mountain bike was stolen sometime between Aug. 14 and Aug. 16. It is modified from the most recent photograph as it now has red grips, yellow pedals, and a black bike rack on the back of the bike.

• On Aug. 17 at 12:58 a.m. a tent was stolen from a storage shed on a property located in the 1000 block of Green Avenue, in Trail.

• On Aug. 17, between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. a Snap-on axle hub kit and Stanley stripped lug remover were stolen from a vehicle in the 1200 block of Green Avenue, in Trail.

• On Aug. 17, between 1:45 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP conducted foot patrols along Nelson Avenue, Binns Street, Buckna Street, and Rossland Avenue, and others, in Trail, in response to the rash of thefts from unlocked vehicles and properties in the area. One vehicle was found to be unlocked during the foot patrol.

• On Aug. 18, at 4:57 a.m. a male suspect was observed checking vehicle door handles in the area of Rivervale. The male was described as white, skinny, in his late twenties or early thirties and wearing a black baseball cap, dark clothes, a black back pack, and holding a cell phone. RCMP attended the area but could not locate the male. Please report the sighting of anyone matching this description to the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP at 250-364-2566.

• On Aug. 18, at 9 p.m. Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP received a report of a theft of a Coleman hot water on-demand water tank and a 100 watt solar panel from a shed on a property located in the area of 200 Hendry Street, in Trail.

• On Aug. 18, at 3:22 a.m. the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP investigated a 35-year-old male driver for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol while being in care and control of a motor vehicle. The male driver refused to provide samples of his breath into a roadside screening device breath test and attempted to physically assault the investigating police officer. The driver was arrested and brought under control by the police officer and his supervisor. The driver was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition under Section 215.43(2.1) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days. Additional charges for the incident are being considered at this time.

If you have information on any of these incidents please contact the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP at 250-364-2566 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if you wish to remain anonymous.