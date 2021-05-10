Two Creston schools report potential COVID-19 exposure

Those who tested positive on May 3, 4 are now self-isolating at home

Two Creston schools have reported potential exposures to COVID-19 on May 3 and 4.

According to Interior Health, several members of the Erickson Elementary School community and one person from Adam Robertson Elementary School has tested positive for the virus.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” said superintendent Christine Perkins in a letter sent to parents on May 6.

“To ensure personal privacy rights are maintained, we will not be providing additional details.”

Interior Health is responsible for contact tracing to determine if any other members of the school communities were in contact with those who tested positive for COVID-19. Health authorities will contact the families exposed to COVID-19 with advice, as needed.

Students should continue to go to school while contact tracing is underway. Parents are reminded to continue daily health checks to monitor their children for any signs of illness.

“The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remains our highest priority,” said Perkins. “Please be reassured that we will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that children can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 is asked to call 811.

READ MORE: Castlegar doctor answers common vaccine questions

Creston Valley