Two two-vehicle accidents in Trail

One near Waneta Plaza, the other near bridge

RCMP and Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue (KBRFR) responded to a pair of accidents on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Although two cars were involved in each accident, only minor injuries were reported.

The first collision occurred around noon near Waneta Plaza.

A media release from the KBRFR’s captain Greg Ferraby stated four members from Station 374 responded to an emergency call at 12:12 p.m.

The two-vehicle motor vehicle accident occurred on Highway 3B near the AM Ford entrance to Waneta Plaza.

The incident was quickly under control and there were minor injuries to occupants of both vehicles.

Then at 3:10 p.m. another two-vehicle accident was reported on the East Trail side of the Victoria St. Bridge.

Ferraby said in the release that no injuries were sustained in either vehicle.

Both accidents are under investigation by the RCMP.