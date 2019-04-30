A faceoff at last weekend’s game in Cranbrook. (Submitted photo)

Strong start to season for West Kootenay Timberwolves

Lacrosse team preps for home openers in two weeks

The Timberwolves junior lacrosse team kicked off the 2019 season with a pair of wins against the Outlaws in Cranbrook last weekend.

Eric Reid scored the opening goal and contributed five goals on Saturday, with Dustin Perepolkin scoring the sudden-death overtime goal two minutes into overtime. The Timberwolves defeated the Outlaws 9-8. Alex Forshaw opened the score with an early goal in Game 2 on Sunday. The Timberwolves kept the lead throughout the game and went on to win 8-7. Strong goaltending and special teams were key to the Timberwolves’ success this week-end.

“It was a fun opening week-end with two closely matched teams,” said a pleased Coach Kevon Floyd.

“After weeks of practice it was nice to finally hit the floor in Cranbrook and get this season going,” said Head Coach Peter Youngblut. “The guys came out with lots of energy and managed to pull out the two victories.”

The Timberwolves’ home openers this season will see them face the Medicine Hat Sundevils on Saturday, May 11 at 2 p.m. and the Sylvan Lake Yetti on Sunday, May 12 at 11 a.m. The Timberwolves are also hosting a game between the Sundevils and the Yetti on Saturday May 11 at 8:30 pm. All three games are at the Castlegar Complex and doors open one hour prior to faceoff time.

The Timberwolves are accepting new players born 1998-2002. Interested athletes can contact the club at wkjrlax@gmail.com, on Facebook, or on Instagram (timberwolveslax).

