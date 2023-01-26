Chef Massimo Capra: Most popular chef, Networth 2022, Career, Restaurants

Images Credited to @chefcapra on Instagram

Intro

Chef Massimo Capra is a celebrity chef, restaurant owner, accomplished author, philanthropist, and TV personality. He was born in Italy on May 24, 1960, and is currently 62 years old.

He started his culinary journey as a young boy in his small village, but has confessed that his passion for cooking was later developed as he dove further into the world of the culinary arts. He makes it a point to find the best produce and believes in eating seasonally. Chef Massimo is not lazy to search for the best fruit and vegetables, fresh fish, meats, and poultry.

In 2010, chef Massimo licensed his name to the famous restaurant "Rainbow Room" in the Crown Plaza Hotel at Niagara Falls. And recently, he partnered with chef Dante Daga and launched a frozen Roman-style pizza called Crokkia.

Here is a short summary of our most popular chef:

Real Name/Full Name Massimo Capra Nick Name/Celebrated Name: Massimo Capra Birth Place: Sesto Cremonese, Cremona, Italy Date Of Birth/Birthday: 24 May 1960 Age/How Old: 62 years old Eye Colour: Dark brown Hair Colour: Grey Siblings: N/A School: N/A College: N/A Religion: N/A Nationality: Italian Zodiac Sign: Gemini Gender: Male Sexual Orientation: Straight Marital Status: Married Girlfriend: N/A Wife/Spouse Name: Rosa Capra Kids/Children Name: Daniel Capra Profession: Culinary Chef Net Worth: $3 million

Culinary Career

Early Life

Massimo Capra started working in a restaurant when he was 15 years old, cleaning scallops and preparing vegetables. But the passion was born at the Trattoria dall’Amelia in Mestre, near Venice. He then moved on to the Hotel Royal in Courmayeur, Val d’Aosta, then the Hotel Savoy and Drei Tannen restaurant in San Martino di Castrozza, under contract with Gallia Hotels in Milan and their various resorts.

Relocating to North America

Chef Massimo came to Toronto in 1982 after reconnecting with a cousin who was also in the restaurant business. In 1989, Massimo became a renowned chef at “Prego della Piazza,” where he remained for nine years. He also worked under Michael Carlevale at a dazzling Toronto hotspot.

Massimo noted that Carlevale was someone deeply ingrained in the restaurant business in Toronto, to the point where he essentially invented Italian cuisine in the city. He stuck by his side and Carlevale guided him through the restaurant scene until he had established himself.

In 1997, Massimo partnered with Paolo Paolini from Splendido Restaurant to open Mistura Restaurant and Sopra Upper Lounge, which was opened in 2006.

Restaurant Portfolio

Massimo currently has 4 Restaurants under his belt as he is the chef brand-owner of;

● Massimo’s Italian FallsView Restaurant – which has a stunning view of the Niagara Falls and is listed under Tripadvisor’s 2021 Travellers choice award,

● Boccone Trattoria Veloce and Boccone Pronto – at Pearson Airport in Toronto,at which he is a co-owner,

● Soprafino Restaurant – which he modelled in 2014 as something similar to Boccone Pronto inside Doha, Qatar’s Hamad International Airport,

● Capra’s Kitchen in Mississauga, Ontario -, which he owns in partnership with Mohamad Fakih of Paramount Fine Foods.

Literary Accomplishments

Chef Massimo is a great book writer too. He is an award-winning author, and his book “Three Chefs: The Kitchen Men” received a gold award from the Canadian Culinary Book Awards in 2011.

TV Appearances

Massimo is a television personality. He hosts his own show called Gourmet Escapes. He is a regular guest expert on CityTV, Cityline and has also made multiple appearances on the Restaurant Makeover, in addition to being a judge on Chopped Canada for The Food Network.

Net Worth

The exact figure of Chef Massimo Capra’s net worth has never been explicitly communicated but is estimated to be above $3 million.