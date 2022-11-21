On their 75-year anniversary, Grand Forks electrical business expands into the West Kootenays

After a four-decade hiatus, Boundary Electric is excited to begin working in Trail, Castlegar, Nelson, Rossland and surrounding areas again. Photo courtesy Boundary Electric

Boundary Electric Ltd. has experienced upwards expansion of its capabilities and offerings to the electrical industry since 1947. The Grand Forks-based electrical company is celebrating their 75th year in business with the opening of a third manufacturing facility in Trail, B.C., and the expansion of their Electrical Service and Contracting Department to the region after a four-decade hiatus.

Boundary Electric’s newest facility began manufacturing electrical components feeding its datacentre division at the end of 2021.

“It became apparent that a need existed in the region for additional support in the residential, commercial and industrial service areas,” explains CEO David Evdokimoff.

Jeff Ferguson, a West Kootenay native with eight years of experience with the company will head the new team of Service and Contracting Electricians.

The highly trained team specializes in new construction, residential, commercial and industrial upgrades. The Trail Electrical Service and Contracting team is excited to begin working in Trail, Castlegar, Nelson, Rossland and surrounding areas.

Serving the Grand Forks community since 1947, Boundary Electric began as a motor winding shop and electrical service specialist. Founded by Allen Napoleon Docksteader and his son Wes E. Docksteader, the company has passed through four generations.

Today, Boundary Electric has multiple divisions serving all facets of the electrical industry, from modular data centres, transformer supply and repair, and OEM manufacturing to pump and motor repair, surplus sales, electrical servicing and contracting.

Learn more at boundaryelectric.com

Home Improvement