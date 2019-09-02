The TSBC team will be at Trail’s Bella Tire, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 7 to collect old and used tires for recycling.

When rubber hits the recycler, GREAT things happen!

Tire Stewardship BC’s Tire Round-Up is coming to Trail’s Bella Tire Sept. 7

Wondering what to do with those old tires? Why not help build a playground?!

With proper disposal through the Tire Stewardship BC, used tires can be transformed into valuable products, which can be put to great use in your community.

Most tires are recycled into crumb rubber – granules of rubber with the steel and fibre removed – which is then used to create a variety of products, including running tracks, playground surfacing and colourful, resilient flooring in recreational facilities. You’ll also find your former all-seasons given a new life as flooring and mats for agricultural and industrial use, and as coloured landscaping mulch.

How successful is the program here in BC?

Since 1991 more than 90,000,000 tires have been recycled – and upcycled – in BC!

And many of those tires have been reimagined into feature elements of 300+ community spaces throughout the province – projects created using recycled rubber supported by a TSBC grant.

While consumers typically return old tires to the retailer when purchasing new ones, if you have tires at home, look for TSBC recycling events – like the Tire Round-Up coming to Trail’s Bella Tire, 2815 Highway Dr., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 7!

You can also take advantage of the year-round Return to Retailer program to ensure tires don’t end up in landfills. Consumers can drop off up to four passenger light truck tires, clean and off rim, year-round during business hours at over 800 retailers across BC. Find a location near you using the Recycling Council of BC’s Recyclepedia App or visiting rcbc.ca.

Tires are recycled right here at home

All scrap tires collected are processed right here in BC, with much of the crumb produced by the recycler used by an Abbotsford recycled rubber mat manufacturer.

They do bike tires, too!

TSBC’s efforts aren’t limited to vehicle tires. In 2018, the organization also recycled more than 91,000 bike tires and tubes, a free program possible thanks to the voluntary efforts of consumers, bike retailers and tire retailers.

Other partnerships connect TSBC with other BC stewardship programs, including those working with Indigenous communities, and other tire recycling programs across Canada, with the goal of sharing information and expertise.

Learn more at tsbc.ca

 

Most tires are recycled into crumb rubber which is used to create a variety of products, including running tracks and playground surfacing – like this playground near Trail!

Trail’s Webster Elementary received a safe new playground base created from recycled tires.

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Remembering the labour movement in Trail

Smelter workers went on strike - but lost - in 1917

Trail RCMP remind drivers to slow down in school zones

Road rules for school zones are Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A night of Neil Diamond coming to the Trail Legion

Jason Scott will perform “Diamond Forever: a Celebration of Neil Diamond” on Sept. 13

West Kootenay Fishing Report: Fishing hot in August, looking forward to fall

“All in all, its been a great couple months of fishing on all of our waters” - Kerry Reed.

Trail workers play vital role in advancing labour rights

Labour Day 2019 is Monday, Sept. 2

VIDEO: Bears dine on salmon at B.C. hatchery

It was lunch time for the bears

Canada tops Brazil 7-0 to lock up softball berth at Tokyo 2020

Canadians are going to the 2020 Olympics

Air Canada flight to Vancouver from Shanghai diverted after cracked window pane

The plane was a Boeing 787 carrying 287 passengers.

Advocates call on B.C., feds to protect rights of workers after Hastings Racecourse raid

26 Mexican workers were taken away, letter says

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

Kelowna man died after cliff jumping in the Okanagan

BC Coroners Service is investigating the Aug. 30 incident

Canadian cities urge federal leaders to wade into wastewater debate

Mayors are hoping sewage will become an election issue

Alberta minister says families claim naloxone encourages drug users to take more risk

When administered properly the life-saving medication can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose

B.C. and Yukon Association of Drug War survivors calls for heroin buyer clubs

B.C. is already an international example for tackling the overdose crisis and implementing harm reduction

Most Read