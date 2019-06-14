Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Bonnie J. from Abbotsford

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Bonnie J. of Abbotsford:

I entered the Miss BC pageant because I believe we should follow our dreams and not put them off for a “better” moment. I have struggled with my weight for many years and living through many traumas I have felt worthless. I believe the moment is now and that showing other women with the same struggles that I can do it, I hope to encourage other women to do the same. We are often faced with the question; If not now when? I believe the time is now to stand up, rise up and show up in life. I hope to spread my message to the world that we are meant for greatness and instead of standing IN our story we can stand ON it and improve the world.

I am unique in many ways; usually the loudest one in the room I often am a magnet for people. I believe we should never judge a book by its cover because I never know what story another person has. We are all unique but surprisingly have much in common. I try to be the link in getting women to stand together and empowering them to be their true self.

I have two quotes that have helped me navigate through life. The first is something my grandma would say to me growing up and it has become a slogan I use on motivational shirts I sell when I speak at events; “I can, I must, I will” because of that quote I DID! My other quote that has guided me to become my true self is from my dear friend Brenda Hammon who helped me inspire others with my story and it is “If you don’t like where you are, MOVE, You are not a tree!”

