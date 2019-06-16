Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Jessica L. from Coquitlam

Submitted by Jessica L. from Coquitlam:

They say that wildest dreams can come true if we only had the courage to pursue them. My pursuit of becoming a person apologetic to take risks lead me to enter this pageant. As a young advocate for sustainability and youth social involvement, it is not only a dream but a goal of mine to speak to my fellow youth on the power and importance of their own voice.

When I first took up sewing as a hobby a few years back, I had no idea the time and effort it took to produce a single item of clothing and the unethical practices of the fast fashion industry. Last year, I started my handmade upcycled label in order to provide my community with conscious alternatives as well as inspire others to find joy in upcycling. While I find immense joy in living a low waste lifestyle, I do realize that this lifestyle is not accessible to everybody. As Miss Teen BC, I hope to engage companies, both small and large, on ways they can become players in the push for sustainability.

“Individually, we are nothing but a drop of water to the ocean. But the ocean is nothing without the accumulation of infinite drops of water.” I remind myself of this quote whenever I start feeling powerless and small due to my youth and inexperience. I believe that it is not only important to recognize our own power and privilege but also the responsibilities that come along with it.

