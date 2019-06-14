Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants:Ysabelle T. of North Vancouver

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Ysabelle T. from North Vancouver Photo provided by Miss BC

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readerstolearn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Ysabelle T. of North Vancouver:

I entered Miss BC to put my foot forward in the journey towards self-love and care. Growing up, I never actually had the chance to think about myself. This is because I have always thought to put my friends first. As I became devoted to my friends, I felt that there was a sense of insecurity whenever it came to talking about me. This feeling began to worsen, so much so that I could not look myself in the mirror. Through this pageant, I aspire to share the importance of self-love and care towards everyone, especially women. I believe that when women are confident in themselves they inspire others to do the same. Furthermore, I am excited to gain friendships with the contestants as I become motivated by their stories.

One attribute that sets me apart from everyone is my smile. Smiling is infectious and is generally excellent for your well-being.

A quote that inspires me is, “be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting their own battles,” by Plato. In a world where life can be hard, kindness towards one another can help make the world a better place and towards a bright future.

