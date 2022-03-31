Buying the Right Windows for Your House in Victoria – Which Window Frame to Consider? Wood vs. Aluminum vs. Vinyl

Today’s market offers many window frame options. They can be made from different materials, showing different performances when it comes to insulation. Air in the cavities between panes expands when it heats up and vice versa, it contracts as it cools, so this puts a lot of pressure on the seals as well as frames.

So when considering long-lasting and sturdy windows and doors in Victoria, we are referring to products that feature more resistance to pressure and warping because of temperature changes. This impacts the life expectancy of your windows, the overall thermal performance of your house and, of course, your comfort.

So knowing which window frames work best for your units and needs, their pros and cons, is vital. Want to learn more? Keep reading!

Wood Windows:

Pros : Wood is a sustainable, renewable resource and thus it offers a comparatively reasonable insulation value; it can come with many natural finishes or be painted with any colour;

Aluminum Windows:

Pros: Sturdy and long-lasting; recyclable; requires little-to-no upkeep.

Vinyl Windows:

Pros: Highly resistant to moisture, bugs, rot; great insulation value; no need for maintenance; very affordable.

Fiberglass or Composite Windows:

Pros: Fiberglass frames come as light, long-lasting and sturdy units. They feature one of the highest insulation values on the market, and they also are the best when it comes to resistance to expansion and contraction because of the temperature shifts. This ultimately helps to extend the life of your seals, helping you to save on retrofit. Moreover, these frames come in a variety of colours, and even a wood laminate interior to bring a traditional feel to your space.

So What to Choose for My House in Victoria?

Depending on your personal preferences and the current look of your house, you can go with either of the materials mentioned above. However, most Canadians prefer new windows equipped with Vinyl frames since it is basically the middle ground you want when choosing the correct material for your new windows in Victoria. It offers exceptional energy efficiency performance, it can mimic the look of wood, it does not require frequent maintenance, and it won’t break the bank.

However, if your budget allows, you love DIY and have time for it, wood or fiberglass frames will also be great since they look just amazing, bringing the classy and elegant look to your windows.

The Bottom Line

A new window replacement or retrofit project is definitely a great endeavour to enhance the appearance of your house, boost its market value and improve the curb appeal. Even though it is a solid investment that might take a long to pay off, it brings more comfort and peace of mind to your family members and you, so it is definitely worth the effort. Just make sure to do your homework and analyze your current house conditions, thermal performance, climate, budget and exterior to make the right pick when it comes to window frames.