Treatment of oncology in Germany is connected with the best results, as the state actively finances scientific research and provides comprehensive support to hospitals and doctors. The developments of scientists are rapidly being introduced into the daily practice of German clinics. A high level of medical development and fair prices for cancer treatment in Germany make this country one of the leaders in the prevention, detection and treatment of cancer.

What types of oncology are treated in Germany?

The doctors at German clinics treat a variety of malignant diseases. The most common are tumors of:

Breasts

Lungs

Digestive organs (esophagus, stomach, intestines)

Organs of the genitourinary system (uterus, prostate, ovaries, kidneys, bladder)

Liver

Bones

Blood

Brain

Endocrine system

Of course, the absence of a particular disease in this list does not mean that it is not treated in Germany. Experienced German doctors are ready to help even patients with the rarest and most complex pathologies.

Methods of cancer treatment in Germany

The level of development of German medicine makes it possible to detect malignant processes early. In this case, the disease can be treated successfully. Endoscopic, laparoscopic, and thoracoscopic surgical techniques can be applied.

Tumor treatment in Germany is often performed using robotic techniques, as well as a number of the latest methods, such as:

Radiosurgical technology that can irradiate a tumor from multiple points (thanks to computer control, radiosurgery on moving organs, particularly the lungs, is possible).

Proton beam radiation therapy, in which beams of protons release their energy only at the cancerous neoplasm, thus preserving the surrounding tissues.

HIFU (controlled ultrasound destruction of the prostate tumor).

Radionuclide therapy (a sniper treatment for tumors and metastases).

When treating cancer, German doctors do everything possible to destroy the tumor. In some cases, German doctors use immunotherapy (to help find tumor cells and destroy them) and targeted therapy (which uses particular drugs that kill cancer cells). Bone marrow transplantation and stem cell treatment are also performed in clinics in Germany.

Novel treatments practiced in Germany

Some malignant neoplasms can develop resistance to medications or specific therapies. In this situation, a so-called “local” point-to-point treatment can help. The influence on the tumor is targeted, so such therapy preserves healthy tissues.

Doctors in Germany also practice innovative methods of chemotherapy, which allow for maximum precision in targeting the tumor and minimal systemic side effects. For instance, chemoembolization allows blocking the vessels of the neoplasm so that the tumor is deprived of “nutrition”. This treatment method also allows potent drugs to be delivered to the cancer cells, gradually releasing them over time.

Progressive cancer therapies also include:

Cryotherapy, in which freezing the tumor causes its necrosis.

Radiofrequency ablation, in which heating the neoplasm leads to its destruction.

Brachytherapy, in which the doctor places tiny radioactive implants in the tissue of the affected organ.

These methods are minimally invasive and bloodless, so patients recover in the shortest time possible.

How much does cancer treatment in Germany cost?

The price for oncology treatment in Germany does not differ significantly from the average rates for oncology treatments.

The cost of cancer treatment in Germany depends on the stage of the disease, the general condition of the patient, age and presence of concomitant pathologies, and methods of treatment for oncology. Adjustments to the preliminary therapy regimen are always made during cancer treatment in Germany.

You can check the prices for cancer treatment in Germany on the Booking Health website.

Organizing cancer treatment in Germany

Organizing cancer treatment in Germany

Your treatment in Germany can be stress-free from the start.

Booking Health will help you:

Choose hospital and physician for cancer treatment in Germany

Book an urgent appointment without being on the long waiting list

Prepare all the necessary documents and obtain a visa

Arrange flight, accommodation, transfer, etc.

And those are just examples of what Booking Health can actually do! For more information, feel free to send a request on the Booking Health website for a medical advisor to help you.