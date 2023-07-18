A new housing development is constructed in Toronto on May 15, 2023, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Canada’s housing starts make largest month-to-month jump in a decade

CMHC says rate of new construction in Vancouver in June was up 71 per cent from May

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in June posted its largest month-over-month increase in a decade powered by work beginning on new multi-unit projects.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts in Canada totalled 281,373 units in June, up from 200,018 in May.

The increase came as the annual pace of urban starts increased 46 per cent to 262,815 units in June. The rate of multi-unit urban starts rose 59 per cent to 219,914, while the rate of starts for single-detached urban homes increased three per cent to 42,901.

The annual rate of housing starts in Vancouver in June was up 71 per cent from May, while Toronto doubled the pace set in the previous month.

CMHC estimated the annual pace of rural starts at 18,558 units for June.

The six-month moving average of the annual pace of housing starts was 234,974 units in June, up from 229,520 units in May.

READ ALSO: Housing affordability crisis requires ‘all hands on deck’ response: CMHC

ConstructionHousing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
The American detained in North Korea after crossing the border was a US soldier, officials tell AP
Next story
France and Italy send firefighting planes to Greece as several wildfires burn around the capital

Just Posted

Image: RCMP logo
Trail RCMP report reveals steep rise in substance-related calls

B.C.’s ombudsperson says the province’s plan to apologize for the detention of Doukhobor children in the 1950s is a “momentous step,” but he’s calling out the attorney general for remaining vague about compensation. Approximately 200 children were apprehended and confined at a former tuberculosis sanatorium in New Denver between 1953 and 1959. (Office of the Ombudsperson BC)
Doukhobor kids taken from homes in 1950s deserve compensation: report

Image: RCMP logo
Castlegar man charged with arson

Diyet and the Love Soldiers headline Music in the Park on Thursday. Photo: Submitted
Night market goes Thursday in Trail; fun for all ages