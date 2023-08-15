This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

Canadian COVID-19 activity showing early signs it may be increasing

Overall COVID-19 activity is still low to moderate across the provinces and territories

New data from the Public Health Agency of Canada suggests that COVID-19 infections may be slowly starting to rise again in Canada.

On its website, the agency says there are signs of continued fluctuations in some COVID-19 activity indicators after a long period of gradual decline.

It says this may be an early sign of increases, although the overall COVID-19 activity is still low to moderate across the provinces and territories.

McMaster University immunologist Dawn Bowdish says the XBB family, an offshoot of Omicron, is dominant in Canada right now.

That family includes the EG.5 subvariant, which she expects will start dominating in the coming weeks.

Bowdish says EG.5 appears to be more contagious than past subvariants, but there’s no sign that it causes more serious illness in otherwise healthy people.

She says the COVID-19 vaccines expected this fall are a good match to combat the virus.

READ ALSO: Feds struggling to get rid of millions of extra COVID-19 rapid tests

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
U.S. agency’s airborne migration sweep at Canadian border nets 124
Next story
How the feds could push cities to build more homes — with a carrot or stick

Just Posted

A wildfire is burning near Goose Creek north of Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Wildfire burning west of Krestova

Rossland’s Bodhi Kuhn celebrates a silver medal after podium finish in the down hill event at 2023 UCI World Cycling championship. Photo: Instagram
Rossland mountain biker captures silver at UCI World Cycling championship

A colourful crew from the City of Trail, Trail Arts Council and the Trail Public Library were handing out rainbow flags, tasty rainbow cannolis, and treats in recognition of the 5th annual Pride-Trail event at Trail’s Incredible Market. From left: Coun. Bev Benson, Nadine Tremblay Trail Arts Council, Pride Trail’s Addison Oberg, Andrea Jolly from the city, and Kalsoom Fahad and Danielle Monk from the library. Photos: Jim Bailey
IncrEdible Pride at Trail market

Nelson’s Alex Avelino works on a sand sculpture in season three of CBC’s Race Against The Tide. Photo: Riley Smith
Nelson sculptor returns to CBC show Race Against The Tide