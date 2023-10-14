Canadian Israeli woman, missing since musical festival ambush, has died: family

Georgy is the fourth Canadian to die in the Israel and Hamas conflict

Shir Georgy, left, poses for a photo with family member Valerie Menasof in this undated handout photo. Georgy’s aunt, Michal Bouganim, said the 22-year-old was killed by Hamas in the attack on the festival near Kibbutz Re’im in southern Isreal last Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Valerie Menasof

Family of a Canadian Israeli woman, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, are dealing with the heartbreaking news she has died.

Shir Georgy’s aunt, Michal Bouganim, said the 22-year-old was killed by Hamas in the attack on the festival near Kibbutz Re’im.

“We are currently a mess, heartbroken,” Bouganim said on Instagram. Earlier in the day, Bouganim shared a post, saying the family “received the terrible news.”

Georgy is the fourth Canadian to die in the Israel and Hamas conflict.

Georgy, a dual citizen of Israel and Canada, was attending the Supernova music festival in the Negev desert — a region bordering the Gaza Strip — on Oct. 7 when Hamas gunmen attacked the partygoers.

In a 22-second video shared by Bouganim online, Georgy is seen terrified, sitting among other festival attendees — some of them injured — as they hid in a small room.

Valeri Mesasof, a cousin of Georgy’s mother, said she has been in touch with Georgy’s family and it has been hard for them.

“I spoke with (Georgy’s) mom and her father,” said Menasof, who lives in Miami, as she cried on the phone.

“They’re not doing very well and it’s something beyond understanding,” Menasof said. Georgy has two younger brothers and family in Israel.

Hamas militants launched the deadly attack last weekend that killed hundreds of people in Israel, including at the outdoor festival. Israel has retaliated with airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, which has been controlled by Hamas since 2007, and by cutting access to water and power in the territory.

Hamas has said the attack was retribution for worsening conditions Palestinians face under Israeli occupation.

Israel’s military has told more than one million people living in northern Gaza to evacuate the area, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing Friday to destroy Hamas.

Menasof said Georgy had recently finished her time serving the Israeli army as an officer and was looking forward to starting a new phase in her life.

“She was enjoying life like everybody else does after the army,” she said. “She went to the party because she wanted to celebrate with her friends.”

Menasof said Georgy spent a few days with her family in the United States earlier this year and they were planning to meet next summer in Israel.

“She was a girl who loved life. She loved people (and) loved to help people,” Menasof said.

“Everybody loved her. She was a flower and her smile projected happiness.”

Georgy’s funeral was to be held in Israel later Saturday.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Israeli survivors recount terror at music festival, where hundreds killed

Breaking NewsIsrael