A chairlift is seen at Mont Tremblant resort in Mont-Tremblant, Que., on Sunday, July 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A chairlift is seen at Mont Tremblant resort in Mont-Tremblant, Que., on Sunday, July 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ontario man dead, woman critical after gondola crash in Quebec

Officials unclear why drilling machine was operating near a moving gondola

The man killed and the woman seriously injured over the weekend at Quebec’s Mont Tremblant resort were from Ontario, police said Monday.

The two were ejected from a gondola climbing Mont-Tremblant when their cable car struck a drilling machine around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Quebec provincial police Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said.

The Quebec coroner’s office identified the victim as Sheldon Johnson, 50; provincial police listed his hometown as Kingston, Ont. The second occupant, a woman in her 50s, was in critical condition in a Montreal hospital on Monday.

Bilodeau said it’s still unclear why a drilling machine was operating near a moving gondola.

“There was a collision between this drill and one of the gondolas in which these two Ontarians in their 50s were occupants,” Bilodeau said. “Investigators will try to determine the circumstances surrounding this event.”

Police say the machine first struck an unoccupied gondola before it collided with the second car, inside which were the two Ontarians.

Representatives from the Mont Tremblant resort, located 105 kilometres northwest of Montreal, and police said the drill belonged to a third party and the incident occurred about halfway up the mountain.

The panoramic gondola takes passengers on a trip to the summit of Mont-Tremblant year-round. A video on the website of the resort operator says the gondola moves slower during the summer and fall to let people take in the view.

Bilodeau said police officers were on site Monday and hoped to meet with the drill operator — a man in his 30s — and other witnesses to the collision. The machine will be inspected in the coming days, Bilodeau said, adding that investigators also hope to speak with the female victim should her health allow it.

A spokeswoman for Quebec’s workplace health and safety board — known as the CNESST — said the gondola will remain out of service while the agency investigates. Cindy L’Heureux said inspectors have been on site since Sunday; the board has ordered that neither the drill nor the gondola be moved from the scene of the collision until further notice.

“(The gondola) is closed until the investigators have obtained information to understand what happened,” L’Heureux said.

Flags at the resort were at half-mast on Monday.

Last December, a gondola crashed at the Mont Sainte-Anne resort, near Quebec City, but no one was injured as the cabin was unoccupied.

READ ALSO: One still in hospital after deadly gondola crash at Quebec’s Mont Tremblant

Transportationtravel

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
100,000 square kilometres burn in record-breaking Canadian wildfire season
Next story
Google withholds AI chatbot as Meta runs ads opposing new Canadian law

Just Posted

sfg
Selkirk College tees off with annual youth golf camp

Elevate Fitness partner and trainer Chris Derochie gets a spot from gym member and Trail firefighter David Como at its new and improved location on Cedar Ave. in downtown Trail. Photo: Jim Bailey
Elevate consolidates Trail gyms to Cedar Avenue location

The East Kootenay Foundation for Health is fundraising for a new neonatal intensive care unit at East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook (Google maps photo)
EKFH Warm Embrace campaign will fund regional neonatal intensive care centre

RCMP called in explosives experts to remove dynamite from a vehicle in Vallican on July 10. Photo: Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com
Explosives found in vehicle on Vallican property