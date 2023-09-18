Jenn Clamen, national coordinator for the Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform, speaks during a rally outside the Ontario Superior Court after the launch of their constitutional challenge to Canada’s sex work laws, on Monday, October 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

Jenn Clamen, national coordinator for the Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform, speaks during a rally outside the Ontario Superior Court after the launch of their constitutional challenge to Canada’s sex work laws, on Monday, October 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

Sex work laws constitutional, Ontario court rules after charter challenge

Challenge targeted the Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act

Ontario’s Superior Court has dismissed a Charter challenge launched by an alliance of groups advocating for the rights of sex workers, ruling that Canada’s criminal laws on sex work are constitutional.

Justice Robert Goldstein’s decision says the Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act, brought in by the former Conservative government, balances prohibition of “the most exploitative aspects of the sex trade” while protecting sex workers from legal prosecution.

Goldstein found the laws are constitutional and do not prevent sex workers from taking safety measures, engaging the services of non-exploitative third parties or seeking police assistance without fear of being charged for selling or advertising sexual services.

The Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform had argued in court that the laws foster stigma, invite targeted violence and prevent sex workers from obtaining meaningful consent before engaging with clients – violating the industry workers’ Charter rights.

The Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act was passed in 2014, about a year after the Supreme Court of Canada struck down previous anti-prostitution laws after lawyers argued existing provisions were disproportionate, overbroad and put sex workers at risk of harm.

Even though prostitution was legal under the previous laws, nearly all related activities – such as running a brothel, pimping and communicating in a public place for the purposes of prostitution – were against the law.

The prostitution-related offences brought in under former prime minister Stephen Harper moved closer to criminalizing prostitution itself by making it against the law to pay for sexual services and for businesses to profit from it, as well as making communicating to buy sexual services a criminal offence.

The federal government maintained those new statutes do not prevent people selling sex from taking safety measures and says they are meant to reduce both the purchase and the sale of sexual services.

The Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform argued last October that the new laws are more restrictive than what they replaced and force sex workers, and people who work with them, to operate in the context of criminalization.

The alliance has said there shouldn’t be any criminal laws specific to sex work and has dozens of recommendations to create a more regulated industry.

Goldstein wrote in his decision that decriminalization and regulation of sex work may be better policy choices, but that is up to Parliament, not the court, to decide.

READ ALSO: Proposed class-action lawsuit in B.C. seeks permanent deletion of sex-work records

READ ALSO: New report featuring survey of 200+ B.C. sex workers calls for decriminalization, support

Law and justice

Love The Trail Times?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Parliament resuming with focus on cost of living, housing fixes
Next story
Canada’s MPs return with cost of food, housing taking centre stage

Just Posted

RCMP say the body of a Castlegar man has been found near a truck that went down a steep embankment. File photo
Castlegar man dead after truck goes into embankment

Pass Creek Fall Fair 2022 Photos: Jennifer Small
Pass Creek Fall Fair taking place this weekend in Castlegar

Campground bylaw updates were a hot topic of discussion as council had several questions over a proposed winter caretaker, security, costs and fees. Gazette file photo
Grand Forks campground bylaw updates prove hot topic

From premiums and lifetime costs, to specific medical challenges that come with certain breeds, there are things to consider before getting pet insurance. (Contributed photo by the Animal Protection Society)
To insure your pet or not? That is the question