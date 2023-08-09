Telus has raised their investment from $1 million to $2 million over the next five years for Indigenous groups. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)

Telus has raised their investment from $1 million to $2 million over the next five years for Indigenous groups. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)

Telus doubles funding to help Indigenous organizations, communities in Canada

It will help fund a NQuatqua First Nation program that connects B.C. youth to the land

Indigenous-led organizations and community groups are getting a boost from Telus.

The telecommunications giant announced July 28 that it has doubled its impact with a $2 million commitment to its Indigenous Communities Fund, a commitment that will last through 2028 and work in alignment with Telus’ Reconciliation Commitment. It will continue to help address the social and well-being needs of Indigenous communities by enabling social outcomes and creating spaces for grant recipients.

“We are honoured to collaborate and support Indigenous-led organizations that are making a positive impact in their communities,” said Jill Schnarr, Telus’ chief social innovation and communications officer. “As a global corporation with strong Canadian roots, we have a responsibility to actively support Reconciliation, helping drive material, social change to bridge the increasing socioeconomic divide.”

The fund was launched almost two years ago, and since then has supported mental health, language and cultural revitalization, access to education and community building. The N’Quatqua First Nation is one of the grant recipients and has used the funding to support their Learning to Live off the Land program.

The program connects youth in B.C. to the land and teaches them traditional ways of gathering and hunting. They learn about the Nation’s hunting protocols and other skills such as drying, canning and freezing, and then bring back their food to share with the Elders and those in their community who need support.

Schnarr said the increased $2 million will allow Telus to build “even more meaningful relationships with Indigenous leaders and the community groups who know their communities best.”

READ MORE: Telus art features Cariboo, Chilcotin First Nations artists

Indigenous

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Provinces may have to agree to 2035 clean power target to access funding
Next story
Census workers logged hundreds of cases of violence, harassment by public

Just Posted

dg
Woman found dead on Station Road near Trail

A woman was killed after being struck by a Canadian Pacific Railway train in Nelson on Aug. 6. Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press
Elderly woman killed by train in Nelson

Nelson City Council has passed a bylaw banning drug use from city parks. File photo
Nelson council passes drug use ban in city parks

Castlegar Deputy Fire Chief Nick Ahlfeld (R) strategizes with a B.C. Wildfire Service firefighter (L) at the site of the Davidson Brook wildfire. The fire has burned over two hectares within the City of Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar wildfire now ‘being held’